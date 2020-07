1740 NE 49th St

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning key fob access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool key fob access

LUXURIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH 1000 SQ.FT. APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE IN GORGEOUS PROPERTY. EXCELLENT NEIGHBORHOOD! HEATED POOL, IMPACT SHUTTERS, KEYLESS LOCKS, COMPLETELY REMODELED! SUPER HIGH-END KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. BEAUTIFUL GAZEBO WITH HANGING LIGHTS. PROPERTY FEATURES EXTERIOR LIGHTING, CENTRAL A/C AND MINI SPLIT A/C (NOT WINDOW UNIT - SUPER QUIET). DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL CORAL RIDGE ISLES HOME! IT CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. PET FRIENDLY. SHARED POOL. YARD AND POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT. PLEASE ASK US ABOUT OUR OTHER BEAUTIFUL RENTALS FROM OUR EXTENSIVE PORTFOLIO.