Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included pool microwave furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

VERY NICE FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM UNIT IN PRESTIGIOUS VICTORIA PARK ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.NICE FRONT YARD WITH A POOL PLUS EACH TENANT HAS HIS OWEN BACK YARD,COMMON WASHER AND DRYER, NICE LITTLE BUILDING ,CLOSE TO BEACH ,LAS OLAS AND ALL MAJOR HWAYS

CAN BE RENTED FOR 6 MO MINIMUM