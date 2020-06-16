All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 1701 Southwest 13th Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
1701 Southwest 13th Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

1701 Southwest 13th Court

1701 Southwest 13th Court · (954) 314-2752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1701 Southwest 13th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Shady Banks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1701 Southwest 13th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref#R1J57389J Lovely Shady Banks Neighborhood with beautifully furnished 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom single family home. Large corner lot with expansive, incredible yard and naturally beautiful landscaping. Clean and modern kitchen with black & white accents, and matching tile backsplash. Separate dining room on black & white tile checkered floor, including a large dining room table which seats 6. Perfect for dinner parties! Stylish and classy furniture throughout home; including bunkbeds, double twin bed set, and king and queen beds in the larger rooms. Immaculately maintained bathrooms with vintage style tiling; includes both bathtub and stand up shower. There is a screened in ''Florida Room'' with nice outdoor lounging furniture. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3580393 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Southwest 13th Court have any available units?
1701 Southwest 13th Court has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 1701 Southwest 13th Court currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Southwest 13th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Southwest 13th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Southwest 13th Court is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Southwest 13th Court offer parking?
No, 1701 Southwest 13th Court does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Southwest 13th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Southwest 13th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Southwest 13th Court have a pool?
No, 1701 Southwest 13th Court does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Southwest 13th Court have accessible units?
No, 1701 Southwest 13th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Southwest 13th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Southwest 13th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Southwest 13th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Southwest 13th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1701 Southwest 13th Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity