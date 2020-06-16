Amenities

1701 Southwest 13th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref#R1J57389J Lovely Shady Banks Neighborhood with beautifully furnished 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom single family home. Large corner lot with expansive, incredible yard and naturally beautiful landscaping. Clean and modern kitchen with black & white accents, and matching tile backsplash. Separate dining room on black & white tile checkered floor, including a large dining room table which seats 6. Perfect for dinner parties! Stylish and classy furniture throughout home; including bunkbeds, double twin bed set, and king and queen beds in the larger rooms. Immaculately maintained bathrooms with vintage style tiling; includes both bathtub and stand up shower. There is a screened in ''Florida Room'' with nice outdoor lounging furniture. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3580393 ]