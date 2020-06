150 NE 15th Ave

Amenities

CENTRALLY LOCATED IN VICTORIA PARK WITHIN BLOCKS OF LAS OLAS AND ITS EXCITING NEW RESTAURANTS AND CLUBS, MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN,BEACHES AND AIRPORT.THIS UNIT OFFERS TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH WALK IN CLOSETS ,A SPLIT FLOOR WITH THEIR OWN PRIVATE BATHS.UNIT INCLUDES CROWN MOLDING THROUGH OUT,W&D IN UNIT ,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,LARGE OPEN BALCONY,BIKE ROOM AND BEAUTY SALON LOCATED ON PREMISES.BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COMPLEX WITH A LARGE POOL AND LUSH LANDSCAPING.MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 650 AND NO PETS ALLOWED