6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM

6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE

6013 Gannetdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6013 Gannetdale Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage over 2100 sq ft home overlooking pond and conservation area in desirable FishHawk. Open floor plan with formal dining room. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and dinette for additional eating space. Master bedroom with large walk-in closets, over sized master bathroom with tub and separate shower. Lots of plant shelves and niches. Open back patio great for grilling or just relaxing overlooking the pond. Wrought fenced back yard. Fishhawk Ranch--featuring Park Square, the Aquatic Club, the Osprey Club, Hawk Park, the Skate Park, miles of paved trails. Excellent schools! Great location to commute from. Bus available for commute to MacDill AFB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE have any available units?
6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
