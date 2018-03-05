6013 GANNETDALE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage over 2100 sq ft home overlooking pond and conservation area in desirable FishHawk. Open floor plan with formal dining room. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and dinette for additional eating space. Master bedroom with large walk-in closets, over sized master bathroom with tub and separate shower. Lots of plant shelves and niches. Open back patio great for grilling or just relaxing overlooking the pond. Wrought fenced back yard. Fishhawk Ranch--featuring Park Square, the Aquatic Club, the Osprey Club, Hawk Park, the Skate Park, miles of paved trails. Excellent schools! Great location to commute from. Bus available for commute to MacDill AFB.