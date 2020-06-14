42 Apartments for rent in Fish Hawk, FL with hardwood floors
If you're an environment-loving, "green"-minded, at-one-with-nature kind of person, Fish Hawk, Florida, has your name written all over it. Located just outside Tampa, Fish Hawk is known throughout the region as a "green" community. Honored by the National Arbor Day Foundation and the State of Florida for its preservation efforts, it's no surprise that the community was once an undeveloped wildlife habitat in its former life.
Stretching only 16.4 miles, Fish Hawk is a tight-knit community with just over 14,000 residents (at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census). If you're in the market for beautiful housing for rent, Fish Hawk delivers. Whether you want house rentals in a "Wisteria Lane" subdivision or a smaller kid-friendly neighborhood, Fish Hawk has a variety of options for a wide range of budgets and family sizes. However, if you're looking for something closer to a 2-bedroom apartment for rent in apartment complexes or a condo-style space in apartment homes, you may have a harder time finding available complexes or multi-family units in Fish Hawk. If this is the case, try looking at some of the surrounding areas, including Riverview, Brandon, and Tampa. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fish Hawk renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.