2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:25 AM
76 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fish Hawk, FL
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1141 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1383 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Fishhawk Ranch Community is just steps from the gated community pool! You are welcomed right into the spacious dining room that lead through an open hallway to the kitchen and living room.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive Available 06/25/20 Fishhawk Townhome! - Please contact Dena Green at 813-420-2627 for more information. Beautiful gated community of Fishhawk Ridge.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
32 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
20 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
16 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
6022 Osprey Lake Circle
6022 Osprey Lake Circle, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1360 sqft
6022 Osprey Lake Circle Available 06/27/20 Gated Security In A Great Spot! - THIS 2-STORY, 2-BEDROOM, 2.5-BATH TOWNHOME is in Osprey Run -- a gated, well-kept community of 290 homes along Bloomingdale Avenue where Riverview meets south Brandon.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8719 Lithia Pinecrest Rd
8719 Lithia Pinecrest Road, Hillsborough County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
938 sqft
ULTIMATE COUNTRY LIVING EXPERIENCE!! PEACEFUL, QUIET LOCATION, YET STILL CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Shadow Run
1 Unit Available
10223 NEWEL VALLEY LOOP
10223 Newel Valley Loop, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1716 sqft
Brand new built end unit town home, never yet lived in. Very Spacious 2-3 bedroom ( or bonas room )2.5 bath home with screen porch on rear of property, Attached 1 bay garage in a brand-new beautiful development.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3306 SPY TOWER COURT
3306 Spy Tower Court, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1560 sqft
Tastefully decorated former builders model townhome in the perfect location. Well maintained and loaded with upgrades this home is ready to go.
Last updated March 25 at 05:01am
1 Unit Available
2911 MOJAVE OAK DRIVE
2911 Mojave Oak Drive, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1461 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom 21/2 bath Town home is ready for immediate occupancy. It has a large bonus room that could easily be used as a 3rd bedroom, it just doesn`t have a closet. Large community pool. Association approval required. $100.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
46 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
20 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1068 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
136 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1063 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1131 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
6 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1283 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
