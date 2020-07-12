162 Apartments for rent in Fish Hawk, FL with parking
If you're an environment-loving, "green"-minded, at-one-with-nature kind of person, Fish Hawk, Florida, has your name written all over it. Located just outside Tampa, Fish Hawk is known throughout the region as a "green" community. Honored by the National Arbor Day Foundation and the State of Florida for its preservation efforts, it's no surprise that the community was once an undeveloped wildlife habitat in its former life.
Stretching only 16.4 miles, Fish Hawk is a tight-knit community with just over 14,000 residents (at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census). If you're in the market for beautiful housing for rent, Fish Hawk delivers. Whether you want house rentals in a "Wisteria Lane" subdivision or a smaller kid-friendly neighborhood, Fish Hawk has a variety of options for a wide range of budgets and family sizes. However, if you're looking for something closer to a 2-bedroom apartment for rent in apartment complexes or a condo-style space in apartment homes, you may have a harder time finding available complexes or multi-family units in Fish Hawk. If this is the case, try looking at some of the surrounding areas, including Riverview, Brandon, and Tampa. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fish Hawk apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.