Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:43 PM

162 Apartments for rent in Fish Hawk, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fish Hawk apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1353 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Fishhawk Ranch Community is just steps from the gated community pool! You are welcomed right into the spacious dining room that lead through an open hallway to the kitchen and living room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
5724 Kinglethill Drive
5724 Kinglethill Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1594 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2029349 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
16312 BRIDGEGLADE LANE
16312 Bridgeglade Lane, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1930 sqft
Come and see this charming Home in Fishhawk Ranch. Access to all community amenities, pools, clubhouse, fitness center and much miles of beautiful trails.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5834 ESKER FALLS LANE
5834 Esker Falls Lane, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2732 sqft
This simply beautiful Arbordale Grand floor plan by Pulte Homes is where elegance meets design.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
5615 Hawkgrove Place
5615 Hawkgrove Place, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1330 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
6329 BRIDGECREST DRIVE
6329 Bridgecrest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
2140 sqft
Come and see this charming home in Fishhawk Ranch. Access to all community amenities such as pools, parks, waterslides, fitness centers, tennis and basketball courts. Walking distance to Park square that offers restaurants and Coffee shop.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE
16543 Kingletridge Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1594 sqft
AMAZING POND VIEW!! This beautiful townhome located in the gated Fishhawk Ranch is available on 8/3/2020 for occupancy. Located in one of the very best school districts in the region.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
5710 KINGLETSOUND PLACE
5710 Kingletsound Place, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1760 sqft
This charming townhome in popular Fishhawk Ranch is a renter's dream! As soon as you walk in, you'll be welcomed by a spacious living area and volume ceilings.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
15467 OSPREY GLEN DRIVE
15467 Osprey Glen Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1961 sqft
MUST SEE THIS FULLY FENCED CHARMING HOME! Fishhawk Ranch with access to all community amenities! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, larger family room and separate living room and dining combo. Laminate flooring throughout. Don't miss out on this home!

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE
16430 Kingletridge Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1253 sqft
WHAT A GREAT OPPORTUNITY! This beautiful maintenance free townhome in FishHawk Ranch’s Kinglet Ridge is a must see! Stepping through the front door into the ceramic tiled foyer you will see why the DR Horton floor plan is a favorite! Upstairs is a

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE
5718 Kingletsound Place, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1594 sqft
Check out this affordable 3 bedroom, maintenance free, end unit, townhome located in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa Bay's premier master planned communities! Featuring an open floorplan with separate dining and living areas, inside laundry room, guest

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE
6433 Bridgecrest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1971 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
17021 DORMAN ROAD
17021 Dorman Road, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1540 sqft
Must see, won't last long. 3 bedroom townhome located near the towncenter of Fishhawk.

1 of 26

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE
5829 Caldera Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2148 sqft
This 2,150-SF neo-traditional home is in the heart of FishHawk West, close to the neighborhood pool and playground parks as well as highly ranked Stowers Elementary and Barrington Middle schools.

1 of 18

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
15506 GANNETGLADE LANE
15506 Gannetglade Lane, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
2229 sqft
***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING RENTAL APPLICATION FEES THRU 5/31 SO YOU CAN USE THAT WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. OTHER APPLICABLE FEES STILL APPLY*** ** Take a virtual 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
15516 GANNETGLADE LANE
15516 Gannetglade Lane, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2229 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED UPSCALE CONTEMPORARY HOME IS LOCATED ON A CONSERVATION LOT WITH NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS IN THE PRESTIGOUS FISHHAWK RANCH SUBDIVISION.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE
15916 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1248 sqft
Gated location of Fishhawk Ranch, Fishhawk Ridge townhome is available now! Come check out this amazing community with an amenity package sure to impress.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
5906 Palmettoside Street
5906 Palmetto Side Street, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3045 sqft
5906 Palmettoside Street Available 08/08/20 Gorgeous Fishhawk Home! - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
15004 HERONGLEN DRIVE
15004 Heronglen Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3000 sqft
Check out this incredible 3000 sq/ft, 4 bedroom home, pool home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities! This home has everything...

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
5813 MEADOWPARK PLACE
5813 Meadowpark Place, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Fishhawk! This home features an open floor plan! The kitchen has eat-in space, closet pantry, and breakfast bar.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE
15708 Oakleaf Run Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3407 sqft
Gorgeous two-story 5/3/3 rental in FishHawk Ranch’s popular village of Starling is just minutes from the impressive Starling Club amenity center with two pools, game room, fitness center, dog park, open fields and more! Immaculate tile flooring
Results within 1 mile of Fish Hawk

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
10439 RIVER BREAM DRIVE
10439 River Bream Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1874 sqft
very nice and clean house ready for move in Sept 1! split floor plans, all nice laminate and tile flooring, updated kitchen and baths, master suite has shower and tub, well maintained and you will love it! Spacious 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, in

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13524 Copper Head Drive
13524 Copper Head Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
3548 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,548 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
City Guide for Fish Hawk, FL

If you're an environment-loving, "green"-minded, at-one-with-nature kind of person, Fish Hawk, Florida, has your name written all over it. Located just outside Tampa, Fish Hawk is known throughout the region as a "green" community. Honored by the National Arbor Day Foundation and the State of Florida for its preservation efforts, it's no surprise that the community was once an undeveloped wildlife habitat in its former life.

Stretching only 16.4 miles, Fish Hawk is a tight-knit community with just over 14,000 residents (at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census). If you're in the market for beautiful housing for rent, Fish Hawk delivers. Whether you want house rentals in a "Wisteria Lane" subdivision or a smaller kid-friendly neighborhood, Fish Hawk has a variety of options for a wide range of budgets and family sizes. However, if you're looking for something closer to a 2-bedroom apartment for rent in apartment complexes or a condo-style space in apartment homes, you may have a harder time finding available complexes or multi-family units in Fish Hawk. If this is the case, try looking at some of the surrounding areas, including Riverview, Brandon, and Tampa. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fish Hawk, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fish Hawk apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

