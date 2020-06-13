119 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fish Hawk, FL

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Fish Hawk that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
6049 Sandhill Ridge Drive
6049 Sandhill Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1720 sqft
Gorgeous Updated Villa - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for showings or more information. Maintenance free villa in gated Sandhill Ridge-Fishhawk Ranch. Community pool steps from the house.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive Available 06/25/20 Fishhawk Townhome! - Please contact Dena Green at 813-420-2627 for more information. Beautiful gated community of Fishhawk Ridge.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1353 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Fishhawk Ranch Community is just steps from the gated community pool! You are welcomed right into the spacious dining room that lead through an open hallway to the kitchen and living room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE
15708 Oakleaf Run Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3407 sqft
Gorgeous two-story 5/3/3 rental in FishHawk Ranch’s popular village of Starling is just minutes from the impressive Starling Club amenity center with two pools, game room, fitness center, dog park, open fields and more! Immaculate tile flooring
Results within 5 miles of Fish Hawk
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
$
20 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:17pm
4 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
16 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,098
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10627 Sweet Sapling St
10627 Sweet Sapling St, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1461 sqft
10627 Sweet Sapling St Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon! - The Preserve at Pine Grove is a luxury community of 3 & 4 bedroom single family rental homes.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Kings Court
1 Unit Available
608 Lynchburg Dr
608 Lynchburg Drive, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1170 sqft
Quiet and quaint townhouse neighborhood in Kings Court in Brandon near the Brandon hospital. Bedrooms and full bath located on the second floor, new carpet upstairs, extra large master suite includes oversized closet with an extra storage closet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
1103 Briarpark Way
1103 Briarpark Way, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1836 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2946 sqft
See the Video Property Tour This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2-Car Garage home has 2,942 SF of living space and located on a cul-de sac in Valrico. Open floor plan, perfect for family gatherings or entertaining.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
512 Holiday Terrace
512 Holiday Terrace, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1152 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
9708 Wydella Street
9708 Wydella Street, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2212 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Providence Lakes
1 Unit Available
1435 Tiverton Drive
1435 Tiverton Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1819 sqft
AVAILABLE MID JUNE 3 bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Providence Lake in Brandon. This wonderful home features an open spilt floor plan with airy vaulted ceilings, and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
4008 Highgate Drive
4008 Highgate Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2178 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10106 GOLDEN WONDER LANE
10106 Golden Wonder Ln, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1914 sqft
Check out this recently constructed home in 2019 available for immediate move in! This home features four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Located at the Summit at Fern Hill makes commuting to Tampa, Brandon, and the gulf beaches easy.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
2917 Red Coat Cir
2917 Red Coat Circle, Brandon, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
2926 sqft
Bloomingdale Village 2 story home in the heart of Brandon. 5 bdrm, 3 bath, spacious house 2926 sq ft . Formal living room and dining room. Fully appointed kitchen with wood cabinets. All bedroom upstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11708 CAMBIUM CROWN DRIVE
11708 Cambium Crown Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1667 sqft
Gorgeous two story townhome in Boyette Park comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, 1 car garage. The designer kitchen features 42" upper cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a stunning back splash.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
10825 JoHanna Avenue
10825 Johanna Avenue, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1602 sqft
Mediterranean style town home available for rent Beautiful 3 bed and 2.5 bath water view Mediterranean style town home available for rent. Living/Dining room combo, open floor plan.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
Brentwood Hills
1 Unit Available
807 Sandcastle Circle
807 Sandcastle Circle, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1900 sqft
Beautiful Brentwood Hills home. Spacious home with lots of room for entertaining inside and outside. Great split bedroom floor plan. Eat-in kitchen and separate formal dining room. Huge family room with wood-burning fireplace.
City Guide for Fish Hawk, FL

If you're an environment-loving, "green"-minded, at-one-with-nature kind of person, Fish Hawk, Florida, has your name written all over it. Located just outside Tampa, Fish Hawk is known throughout the region as a "green" community. Honored by the National Arbor Day Foundation and the State of Florida for its preservation efforts, it's no surprise that the community was once an undeveloped wildlife habitat in its former life.

Stretching only 16.4 miles, Fish Hawk is a tight-knit community with just over 14,000 residents (at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census). If you're in the market for beautiful housing for rent, Fish Hawk delivers. Whether you want house rentals in a "Wisteria Lane" subdivision or a smaller kid-friendly neighborhood, Fish Hawk has a variety of options for a wide range of budgets and family sizes. However, if you're looking for something closer to a 2-bedroom apartment for rent in apartment complexes or a condo-style space in apartment homes, you may have a harder time finding available complexes or multi-family units in Fish Hawk. If this is the case, try looking at some of the surrounding areas, including Riverview, Brandon, and Tampa. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fish Hawk, FL

Finding an apartment in Fish Hawk that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

