Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

153 Apartments for rent in Fish Hawk, FL with garage

Fish Hawk apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5918 PALMETTOSIDE STREET
5918 Palmetto Side Street, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,849
3105 sqft
Beautiful Fishhawk Ranch homes situated in the desirable Garden District. Walking distance to park square, pool, park and school. Just steps away from nature trails. Home offers over 3000 sqft feet of living space.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE
16158 Bridgepark Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3090 sqft
Check out this incredible 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Fishhawk ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD
6127 Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1540 sqft
Desirable, end unit, 3 bedroom townhome located in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities! Featuring a spacious and open floor plan with two full baths upstairs and a half bath for guests downstairs, a large utility room,

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE
5718 Kingletsound Place, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1594 sqft
Check out this affordable 3 bedroom, maintenance free, end unit, townhome located in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa Bay's premier master planned communities! Featuring an open floorplan with separate dining and living areas, inside laundry room, guest

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE
6433 Bridgecrest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1971 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
17021 DORMAN ROAD
17021 Dorman Road, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1540 sqft
Must see, won't last long. 3 bedroom townhome located near the towncenter of Fishhawk.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE
5008 Sanderling Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
2775 sqft
Check out this incredible 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
16306 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE
16306 Bridgelawn Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2658 sqft
CARDEL STARLING FLOOR PLAN. NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS. SITUATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC. UPSTAIRS BONUS ROOM WITH HALF BATH. ENTER FROM THE DOUBLE FRENCH DOORS. FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS ARE FLANKED WITH COLUMNS. FRONT PORCH WITH DOUBLE DOORS INTO KITCHEN.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE
15708 Oakleaf Run Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3407 sqft
Gorgeous two-story 5/3/3 rental in FishHawk Ranch’s popular village of Starling is just minutes from the impressive Starling Club amenity center with two pools, game room, fitness center, dog park, open fields and more! Immaculate tile flooring

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE
14121 Indigo Ridge Road, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2128 sqft
This gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home wows throughout! From the open concept floor plan to the tasteful finishes, no detail has been overlooked. At the front of the home, the downstairs bedroom makes the perfect office or guest retreat.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE
15429 Starling Crossing Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3325 sqft
What a great opportunity to live in a fabulous home in the sought after neighborhood of Starling at FishHawk Ranch! Sitting on an oversized pie-shaped lot, everything is in great condition! Driving up to the home you will love the curb appeal

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE
5829 Caldera Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2148 sqft
This 2,150-SF neo-traditional home is in the heart of FishHawk West, close to the neighborhood pool and playground parks as well as highly ranked Stowers Elementary and Barrington Middle schools.
Results within 1 mile of Fish Hawk

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13524 Copper Head Drive
13524 Copper Head Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
3548 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Fish Hawk
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Brentwood Hills
1 Unit Available
539 BETH ANN STREET
539 Beth Ann Street, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1433 sqft
Great location! Community has a pool, playground and tennis courts. Nice open floorplan complete with an open family room, formal dining area, and eat-in kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2946 sqft
See the Video Property Tour This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2-Car Garage home has 2,942 SF of living space and located on a cul-de sac in Valrico. Open floor plan, perfect for family gatherings or entertaining.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Providence Lakes
1 Unit Available
1435 Tiverton Drive
1435 Tiverton Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1819 sqft
AVAILABLE MID JUNE 3 bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Providence Lake in Brandon. This wonderful home features an open spilt floor plan with airy vaulted ceilings, and tile flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hickory Lakes
1 Unit Available
1809 Oakwald Drive
1809 Oakwald Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1244 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,244 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1604 Harvest Grove Ct.
1604 Harvest Grove Court, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2366 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valrico! - Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home for rent in Valrico, FL! This home is nestled in the neighborhood of Harvest Field; conveniently located in the heart of Valrico near Bloomingdale

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
11205 Lake Lanier
11205 Lake Lanier Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2032 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2216 Whitney Place
2216 Whitney Place, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1353 sqft
Newly Renovated Valrico Home on Quiet Street Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
City Guide for Fish Hawk, FL

If you're an environment-loving, "green"-minded, at-one-with-nature kind of person, Fish Hawk, Florida, has your name written all over it. Located just outside Tampa, Fish Hawk is known throughout the region as a "green" community. Honored by the National Arbor Day Foundation and the State of Florida for its preservation efforts, it's no surprise that the community was once an undeveloped wildlife habitat in its former life.

Stretching only 16.4 miles, Fish Hawk is a tight-knit community with just over 14,000 residents (at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census). If you're in the market for beautiful housing for rent, Fish Hawk delivers. Whether you want house rentals in a "Wisteria Lane" subdivision or a smaller kid-friendly neighborhood, Fish Hawk has a variety of options for a wide range of budgets and family sizes. However, if you're looking for something closer to a 2-bedroom apartment for rent in apartment complexes or a condo-style space in apartment homes, you may have a harder time finding available complexes or multi-family units in Fish Hawk. If this is the case, try looking at some of the surrounding areas, including Riverview, Brandon, and Tampa. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fish Hawk, FL

Fish Hawk apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

