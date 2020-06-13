/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:31 AM
231 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fish Hawk, FL
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE
16104 Bridgewalk Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
Located in the Garden District of Fishhawk! Den, Kitchen, Family Room and a Convenient 1/2 Bath for guests/entertaining is located on the first level! The open floor plan has a kitchen overlooking the family room and spacious dinette area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5529 KingletHill Dr
5529 Kinglethill Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1594 sqft
5529 KingletHill Dr, Lithia, FL 33547 - FOR SHOWINGS PLEASE CALL JUSTIN ALVAREZ @ 813-951-1868 This beautiful Fishhawk Ranch three bedroom, two and half bath townhome features wood, laminate, and tile flooring throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
6049 Sandhill Ridge Drive
6049 Sandhill Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1720 sqft
Gorgeous Updated Villa - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for showings or more information. Maintenance free villa in gated Sandhill Ridge-Fishhawk Ranch. Community pool steps from the house.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5918 PALMETTOSIDE STREET
5918 Palmetto Side Street, Fish Hawk, FL
Beautiful Fishhawk Ranch homes situated in the desirable Garden District. Walking distance to park square, pool, park and school. Just steps away from nature trails. Home offers over 3000 sqft feet of living space.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE
16158 Bridgepark Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
Check out this incredible 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Fishhawk ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD
6127 Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1540 sqft
Desirable, end unit, 3 bedroom townhome located in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities! Featuring a spacious and open floor plan with two full baths upstairs and a half bath for guests downstairs, a large utility room,
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE
5718 Kingletsound Place, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1594 sqft
Check out this affordable 3 bedroom, maintenance free, end unit, townhome located in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa Bay's premier master planned communities! Featuring an open floorplan with separate dining and living areas, inside laundry room, guest
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE
6433 Bridgecrest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
Great 4 bedroom home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
17021 DORMAN ROAD
17021 Dorman Road, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1540 sqft
Must see, won't last long. 3 bedroom townhome located near the towncenter of Fishhawk.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE
5008 Sanderling Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
Check out this incredible 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
6130 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE
6130 Skylarkcrest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
Lawn service included! Freshly painted interior and new carpet in the bedrooms! Large open family room welcomes you in this home. Off the family room is a kitchen with an eat-in area and breakfast bar.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
16306 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE
16306 Bridgelawn Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CARDEL STARLING FLOOR PLAN. NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS. SITUATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC. UPSTAIRS BONUS ROOM WITH HALF BATH. ENTER FROM THE DOUBLE FRENCH DOORS. FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS ARE FLANKED WITH COLUMNS. FRONT PORCH WITH DOUBLE DOORS INTO KITCHEN.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE
15708 Oakleaf Run Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
Gorgeous two-story 5/3/3 rental in FishHawk Ranch’s popular village of Starling is just minutes from the impressive Starling Club amenity center with two pools, game room, fitness center, dog park, open fields and more! Immaculate tile flooring
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE
14121 Indigo Ridge Road, Fish Hawk, FL
This gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home wows throughout! From the open concept floor plan to the tasteful finishes, no detail has been overlooked. At the front of the home, the downstairs bedroom makes the perfect office or guest retreat.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE
15429 Starling Crossing Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
What a great opportunity to live in a fabulous home in the sought after neighborhood of Starling at FishHawk Ranch! Sitting on an oversized pie-shaped lot, everything is in great condition! Driving up to the home you will love the curb appeal
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE
16130 Bridgecrossing Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2084 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath City Home in the FishHawk community of Park Square is a must-see! In true Florida style, an airy brick-paved porch welcomes you to the home’s entrance.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
11809 Twilight Darner Plaza
11809 Twilight Darner Place, Fish Hawk, FL
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Enclave Boyette community. This two-story single-family home has plenty of room for hosting friends and family members.
1 of 26
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE
5829 Caldera Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
This 2,150-SF neo-traditional home is in the heart of FishHawk West, close to the neighborhood pool and playground parks as well as highly ranked Stowers Elementary and Barrington Middle schools.
1 of 18
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15506 GANNETGLADE LANE
15506 Gannetglade Lane, Fish Hawk, FL
***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING RENTAL APPLICATION FEES THRU 5/31 SO YOU CAN USE THAT WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. OTHER APPLICABLE FEES STILL APPLY*** ** Take a virtual 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.
Results within 1 mile of Fish Hawk
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13721 Gentle Woods Drive
13721 Gentle Woods Avenue, Riverview, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
2017 River Crossing Drive
2017 River Crossing Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13524 Copper Head Drive
13524 Copper Head Drive, Riverview, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
4522 Swift Circle
4522 Swift Circle, Bloomingdale, FL
Elegant Home in a Peaceful Area Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Similar Pages
Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFish Hawk 3 BedroomsFish Hawk Apartments with Balcony
Fish Hawk Apartments with GarageFish Hawk Apartments with GymFish Hawk Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFish Hawk Apartments with ParkingFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL