apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM
108 Apartments for rent in Fish Hawk, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
1 of 32
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1383 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Fishhawk Ranch Community is just steps from the gated community pool! You are welcomed right into the spacious dining room that lead through an open hallway to the kitchen and living room.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
5834 ESKER FALLS LANE
5834 Esker Falls Lane, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2732 sqft
This simply beautiful Arbordale Grand floor plan by Pulte Homes is where elegance meets design.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
15927 Fishhawk Creek LN.
15927 Fishhawk Creek Lane, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1383 sqft
Fishhawk Ridge Gated Community! - Please contact Dena Green for showings @ 813-420-2627. Popular 2bed+DEN/2.5bath end unit townhouse in gated community of Fishhawk Ridge.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE
16423 Kingletridge Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1594 sqft
3/2 Townhouse in Fishhawk! Granite countertops, stainless appliances, patio, full size washer/dryer included inside the unit & 2 car garage.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE
16543 Kingletridge Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1594 sqft
AMAZING POND VIEW!! This beautiful townhome located in the gated Fishhawk Ranch is available on 8/3/2020 for occupancy. Located in one of the very best school districts in the region.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE
16430 Kingletridge Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1253 sqft
WHAT A GREAT OPPORTUNITY! This beautiful maintenance free townhome in FishHawk Ranch’s Kinglet Ridge is a must see! Stepping through the front door into the ceramic tiled foyer you will see why the DR Horton floor plan is a favorite! Upstairs is a
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT
16604 Kingletside Court, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1760 sqft
Conveniently located near the Publix shopping center with banking, retail and dining all within short distance, this cozy 3 /2.5/2 townhome is nestled in FishHawk Ranch's Kinglet Ridge.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE
15727 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1383 sqft
Fabulous 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in sought after gated community of FishHawk Ranch! Large 2 bedroom unit with brand new gleaming laminate wood floors in all the living areas downstairs, classy ceramic tile kitchen and wet areas with solid
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
15876 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE
15876 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
NICE END UNIT MEANS ONLY ONE NEIGHBOR AND MORE NATURAL LIGHT. BOTH BEDROOMS EACH HAVE THEIR OWN PRIVATE BATH ATTACHED. WASHER/DRYER ARE UPSTAIRS FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE. NICE SCREENED PORCH ON THE BACK FOR BUG FREE DINING OR PLAYING OUTDOORS.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE
15916 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1248 sqft
Gated location of Fishhawk Ranch, Fishhawk Ridge townhome is available now! Come check out this amazing community with an amenity package sure to impress.
Results within 5 miles of Fish Hawk
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:59pm
3 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
$786
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
28 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
14 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
18 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
9 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
203 Lake Parsons Green
203 Lake Parsons Green, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
584 sqft
106 Available 07/15/20 Come see this water front ground floor unit in Brandon, FL. Our property is a 1 bedroom 1 bath. The interior features new vinyl flooring throughout, no carpet in sight, new appliances, new lighting, and new paint.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203
804 Lake Haven Sqare, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
718 sqft
Upgraded 1/1 with Den for Rent in Brandon, FL - Welcome to our upgraded and remodeled condo located in Brandon, FL. The property features 1 bedroom with an additional den off the kitchen and 1 full bathroom.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Bloomingdale
3741 Hollow Wood Dr
3741 Hollow Wood Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom Corner Home in Bloomingdale Community - Property Id: 305455 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305455 Property Id 305455 (RLNE5877462)
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10408 Flagstaff Falls Ave
10408 Flagstaff Falls Avenue, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2849 sqft
Come check out this gorgeous two story home that's available for rent. Located in the new community of Waterstone Lakes, this house is within walking distance to school.
1 of 62
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
13177 ROYAL PINES AVENUE
13177 Royal Pines Avenue, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1904 sqft
Here is your chance to rent this newer Lennar Normandy model home. Save money on energy bills because this house has all of the latest energy efficient windows, R30 insulation and digital energy efficient water heater.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
202 Golden Pond Ct
202 Golden Pond Court, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1242 sqft
2/1.5 townhome in the heart of Valrico - Please call Tina Maley at 813 598 3071 for more information on this home. 2/1.5 townhome end unit in Oak Valley the heart of Valrico. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
110 SAWTOOTH DRIVE
110 Sawtooth Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1461 sqft
Look no further for maintenance free living!! This over-sized town-home features 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with a loft area! A large open kitchen area with freshly painted cabinets and new lighting.
