pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM
114 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fish Hawk, FL
8 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
5617 Tanagerlake Road
5617 Tanagerlake Road, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1385 sqft
FANTASTIC LITHIA HOME AVAILABLE MID JULY Take a closer look at this really sharp on a lovely quiet street. The home showcases three bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a beautiful backyard space with a stunning covered patio.
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
16427 Kingletridge Avenue
16427 Kingletridge Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1253 sqft
Fishhawk in Gated community - Please call Justin Alvarez 813-951-1868 for more information on this home. This townhouse is located in the wonderful community of Fishhawk Ranch.
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1353 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Fishhawk Ranch Community is just steps from the gated community pool! You are welcomed right into the spacious dining room that lead through an open hallway to the kitchen and living room.
1 Unit Available
5834 ESKER FALLS LANE
5834 Esker Falls Lane, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2732 sqft
This simply beautiful Arbordale Grand floor plan by Pulte Homes is where elegance meets design.
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE
16543 Kingletridge Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1594 sqft
AMAZING POND VIEW!! This beautiful townhome located in the gated Fishhawk Ranch is available on 8/3/2020 for occupancy. Located in one of the very best school districts in the region.
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE
15916 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1248 sqft
Gated location of Fishhawk Ranch, Fishhawk Ridge townhome is available now! Come check out this amazing community with an amenity package sure to impress.
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
5906 Palmettoside Street
5906 Palmetto Side Street, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3045 sqft
5906 Palmettoside Street Available 08/08/20 Gorgeous Fishhawk Home! - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information.
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
5813 MEADOWPARK PLACE
5813 Meadowpark Place, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Fishhawk! This home features an open floor plan! The kitchen has eat-in space, closet pantry, and breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE
15708 Oakleaf Run Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3407 sqft
Gorgeous two-story 5/3/3 rental in FishHawk Ranch’s popular village of Starling is just minutes from the impressive Starling Club amenity center with two pools, game room, fitness center, dog park, open fields and more! Immaculate tile flooring
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
4509 Compass Oaks Dr
4509 Compass Oaks Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3080 sqft
4509 Compass Oaks Dr Available 08/01/20 4509 Compass Oaks Dr - Call Chris Green @ (813) 312-6693 for more information on this home. Beautifully maintained pool home in popular Bloomingdale! With 3080 sq ft, there is plenty of space.
18 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
28 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
15 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
10 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
3 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
$786
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
10 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
1 Unit Available
808 Falkirk Avenue
808 Falkirk Avenue, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1848 sqft
Delightful 4 bedroom. 2 bathroom home located in the Brandon Valrico Hills Estates. This beautiful home features a spacious formal living room which is perfect for entertaining. Separate bonus room that can used as a gym, office, or playroom.
1 Unit Available
12036 Cardinal Flower Dr
12036 Cardinal Flower Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
2568 sqft
12036 Cardinal Flower Dr Available 08/01/20 Waterleaf Community - Built in 2017 this well maintainted home is located in the gated community of Waterleaf. This home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2,594 Sqft.
1 Unit Available
804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203
804 Lake Haven Sqare, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
718 sqft
Upgraded 1/1 with Den for Rent in Brandon, FL - Welcome to our upgraded and remodeled condo located in Brandon, FL. The property features 1 bedroom with an additional den off the kitchen and 1 full bathroom.
1 Unit Available
2917 Red Coat Cir
2917 Red Coat Circle, Brandon, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2926 sqft
Bloomingdale Village 2 story home in the heart of Brandon. 5 bdrm, 3 bath, spacious house 2926 sq ft . Formal living room and dining room. Fully appointed kitchen with wood cabinets. All bedroom upstairs.
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
2531 Gotham Way
2531 Gotham Way, Bloomingdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
3702 Greenford Street
3702 Greenford Street, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1793 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
Sterling Ranch
2018 Cattleman Drive
2018 Cattleman Drive, Brandon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1730 sqft
Sterling Ranch - Ready for move in with all new wood look flooring and fresh paint. The is home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, an eat in kitchen, indoor laundry room, a large enclosed lanai, fenced yard, backyard shed and a 2 car garage.
