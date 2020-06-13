Apartment List
124 Apartments for rent in Fish Hawk, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE
15727 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1383 sqft
Fabulous 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in sought after gated community of FishHawk Ranch! Large 2 bedroom unit with brand new gleaming laminate wood floors in all the living areas downstairs, classy ceramic tile kitchen and wet areas with solid

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5529 KingletHill Dr
5529 Kinglethill Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1594 sqft
5529 KingletHill Dr, Lithia, FL 33547 - FOR SHOWINGS PLEASE CALL JUSTIN ALVAREZ @ 813-951-1868 This beautiful Fishhawk Ranch three bedroom, two and half bath townhome features wood, laminate, and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive Available 06/25/20 Fishhawk Townhome! - Please contact Dena Green at 813-420-2627 for more information. Beautiful gated community of Fishhawk Ridge.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
6049 Sandhill Ridge Drive
6049 Sandhill Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1720 sqft
Gorgeous Updated Villa - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for showings or more information. Maintenance free villa in gated Sandhill Ridge-Fishhawk Ranch. Community pool steps from the house.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1353 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Fishhawk Ranch Community is just steps from the gated community pool! You are welcomed right into the spacious dining room that lead through an open hallway to the kitchen and living room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE
16158 Bridgepark Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3090 sqft
Check out this incredible 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Fishhawk ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE
6433 Bridgecrest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1971 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE
5008 Sanderling Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
2775 sqft
Check out this incredible 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
16306 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE
16306 Bridgelawn Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2658 sqft
CARDEL STARLING FLOOR PLAN. NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS. SITUATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC. UPSTAIRS BONUS ROOM WITH HALF BATH. ENTER FROM THE DOUBLE FRENCH DOORS. FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS ARE FLANKED WITH COLUMNS. FRONT PORCH WITH DOUBLE DOORS INTO KITCHEN.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE
15927 Fishhawk Creek Lane, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1383 sqft
Popular 2 bed+DEN/2.5bath end unit townhouse in gated community of Fishhawk Ridge. Combination living/dining room features a large pass through window to kitchen for convenient dining. Kitchen opens to the back porch that over looks a wooded area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE
15429 Starling Crossing Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3325 sqft
What a great opportunity to live in a fabulous home in the sought after neighborhood of Starling at FishHawk Ranch! Sitting on an oversized pie-shaped lot, everything is in great condition! Driving up to the home you will love the curb appeal

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE
15854 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1383 sqft
Come feel the love inside this spacious & adorable townhome in the beautiful & highly cared for Fishhawk Ridge! This gated community offers plenty of parking, tree lined streets and peaceful serenity.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE
16130 Bridgecrossing Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2084 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath City Home in the FishHawk community of Park Square is a must-see! In true Florida style, an airy brick-paved porch welcomes you to the home’s entrance.

1 of 26

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE
5829 Caldera Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2148 sqft
This 2,150-SF neo-traditional home is in the heart of FishHawk West, close to the neighborhood pool and playground parks as well as highly ranked Stowers Elementary and Barrington Middle schools.
Results within 5 miles of Fish Hawk
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:17pm
4 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
16 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,098
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2946 sqft
See the Video Property Tour This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2-Car Garage home has 2,942 SF of living space and located on a cul-de sac in Valrico. Open floor plan, perfect for family gatherings or entertaining.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
512 Holiday Terrace
512 Holiday Terrace, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1152 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
9708 Wydella Street
9708 Wydella Street, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2212 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
13347 PALMERA VISTA DRIVE
13347 Palmera Vista Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
2046 sqft
Don’t miss out on this charming home with a two-car garage and an enclosed patio area! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
704 Falkirk Avenue
704 Falkirk Avenue, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,539
1348 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fish Hawk, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fish Hawk renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

