/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM
163 Apartments for rent in Fish Hawk, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
5617 Tanagerlake Road
5617 Tanagerlake Road, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1385 sqft
FANTASTIC LITHIA HOME AVAILABLE MID JULY Take a closer look at this really sharp on a lovely quiet street. The home showcases three bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a beautiful backyard space with a stunning covered patio.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
16427 Kingletridge Avenue
16427 Kingletridge Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1253 sqft
Fishhawk in Gated community - Please call Justin Alvarez 813-951-1868 for more information on this home. This townhouse is located in the wonderful community of Fishhawk Ranch.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1353 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Fishhawk Ranch Community is just steps from the gated community pool! You are welcomed right into the spacious dining room that lead through an open hallway to the kitchen and living room.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
16312 BRIDGEGLADE LANE
16312 Bridgeglade Lane, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1930 sqft
Come and see this charming Home in Fishhawk Ranch. Access to all community amenities, pools, clubhouse, fitness center and much miles of beautiful trails.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5834 ESKER FALLS LANE
5834 Esker Falls Lane, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2732 sqft
This simply beautiful Arbordale Grand floor plan by Pulte Homes is where elegance meets design.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
5615 Hawkgrove Place
5615 Hawkgrove Place, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1330 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
15927 Fishhawk Creek LN.
15927 Fishhawk Creek Lane, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1383 sqft
Fishhawk Ridge Gated Community! - Please contact Dena Green for showings @ 813-420-2627. Popular 2bed+DEN/2.5bath end unit townhouse in gated community of Fishhawk Ridge.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
6329 BRIDGECREST DRIVE
6329 Bridgecrest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
2140 sqft
Come and see this charming home in Fishhawk Ranch. Access to all community amenities such as pools, parks, waterslides, fitness centers, tennis and basketball courts. Walking distance to Park square that offers restaurants and Coffee shop.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE
16543 Kingletridge Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1594 sqft
AMAZING POND VIEW!! This beautiful townhome located in the gated Fishhawk Ranch is available on 8/3/2020 for occupancy. Located in one of the very best school districts in the region.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE
16430 Kingletridge Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1253 sqft
WHAT A GREAT OPPORTUNITY! This beautiful maintenance free townhome in FishHawk Ranch’s Kinglet Ridge is a must see! Stepping through the front door into the ceramic tiled foyer you will see why the DR Horton floor plan is a favorite! Upstairs is a
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
16604 KINGLETSIDE COURT
16604 Kingletside Court, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1760 sqft
Conveniently located near the Publix shopping center with banking, retail and dining all within short distance, this cozy 3 /2.5/2 townhome is nestled in FishHawk Ranch's Kinglet Ridge.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE
15727 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1383 sqft
Fabulous 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in sought after gated community of FishHawk Ranch! Large 2 bedroom unit with brand new gleaming laminate wood floors in all the living areas downstairs, classy ceramic tile kitchen and wet areas with solid
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE
5718 Kingletsound Place, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1594 sqft
Check out this affordable 3 bedroom, maintenance free, end unit, townhome located in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa Bay's premier master planned communities! Featuring an open floorplan with separate dining and living areas, inside laundry room, guest
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE
6433 Bridgecrest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1971 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
17021 DORMAN ROAD
17021 Dorman Road, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1540 sqft
Must see, won't last long. 3 bedroom townhome located near the towncenter of Fishhawk.
1 of 26
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE
5829 Caldera Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2148 sqft
This 2,150-SF neo-traditional home is in the heart of FishHawk West, close to the neighborhood pool and playground parks as well as highly ranked Stowers Elementary and Barrington Middle schools.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE
15916 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1248 sqft
Gated location of Fishhawk Ranch, Fishhawk Ridge townhome is available now! Come check out this amazing community with an amenity package sure to impress.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
5906 Palmettoside Street
5906 Palmetto Side Street, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3045 sqft
5906 Palmettoside Street Available 08/08/20 Gorgeous Fishhawk Home! - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
15004 HERONGLEN DRIVE
15004 Heronglen Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3000 sqft
Check out this incredible 3000 sq/ft, 4 bedroom home, pool home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities! This home has everything...
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
5813 MEADOWPARK PLACE
5813 Meadowpark Place, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Fishhawk! This home features an open floor plan! The kitchen has eat-in space, closet pantry, and breakfast bar.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE
15708 Oakleaf Run Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3407 sqft
Gorgeous two-story 5/3/3 rental in FishHawk Ranch’s popular village of Starling is just minutes from the impressive Starling Club amenity center with two pools, game room, fitness center, dog park, open fields and more! Immaculate tile flooring
Results within 1 mile of Fish Hawk
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
2017 River Crossing Drive
2017 River Crossing Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2522 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13524 Copper Head Drive
13524 Copper Head Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
3548 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,548 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Similar Pages
Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFish Hawk 3 BedroomsFish Hawk Apartments with Balcony
Fish Hawk Apartments with GarageFish Hawk Apartments with GymFish Hawk Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFish Hawk Apartments with ParkingFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL