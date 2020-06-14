70 Apartments for rent in Fish Hawk, FL with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1383 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Fishhawk Ranch Community is just steps from the gated community pool! You are welcomed right into the spacious dining room that lead through an open hallway to the kitchen and living room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
6049 Sandhill Ridge Drive
6049 Sandhill Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1720 sqft
Gorgeous Updated Villa - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for showings or more information. Maintenance free villa in gated Sandhill Ridge-Fishhawk Ranch. Community pool steps from the house.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE
16158 Bridgepark Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3090 sqft
Check out this incredible 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Fishhawk ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD
6127 Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1540 sqft
Desirable, end unit, 3 bedroom townhome located in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities! Featuring a spacious and open floor plan with two full baths upstairs and a half bath for guests downstairs, a large utility room,

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE
5718 Kingletsound Place, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1594 sqft
Check out this affordable 3 bedroom, maintenance free, end unit, townhome located in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa Bay's premier master planned communities! Featuring an open floorplan with separate dining and living areas, inside laundry room, guest

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE
5008 Sanderling Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
2775 sqft
Check out this incredible 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
16306 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE
16306 Bridgelawn Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2658 sqft
CARDEL STARLING FLOOR PLAN. NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS. SITUATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC. UPSTAIRS BONUS ROOM WITH HALF BATH. ENTER FROM THE DOUBLE FRENCH DOORS. FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS ARE FLANKED WITH COLUMNS. FRONT PORCH WITH DOUBLE DOORS INTO KITCHEN.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE
15927 Fishhawk Creek Lane, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1383 sqft
Popular 2 bed+DEN/2.5bath end unit townhouse in gated community of Fishhawk Ridge. Combination living/dining room features a large pass through window to kitchen for convenient dining. Kitchen opens to the back porch that over looks a wooded area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE
15708 Oakleaf Run Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3407 sqft
Gorgeous two-story 5/3/3 rental in FishHawk Ranch’s popular village of Starling is just minutes from the impressive Starling Club amenity center with two pools, game room, fitness center, dog park, open fields and more! Immaculate tile flooring

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE
15875 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1383 sqft
This beautiful 2 story, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is available to rent in the gated FishHawk Ridge enclave of the much desired FishHawk Ranch community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
11809 Twilight Darner Plaza
11809 Twilight Darner Place, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3483 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Enclave Boyette community. This two-story single-family home has plenty of room for hosting friends and family members.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
$
20 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
16 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,098
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
10825 JoHanna Avenue
10825 Johanna Avenue, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1602 sqft
Mediterranean style town home available for rent Beautiful 3 bed and 2.5 bath water view Mediterranean style town home available for rent. Living/Dining room combo, open floor plan.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
13151 GREEN VIOLET DRIVE
13151 Green Violet Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2072 sqft
Single story single family home located in the gated community of Waterleaf. The property has four bedroom and three bathroom. Granite counter tops and views to the pond. Very spacious master suite with dual sinks. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
210 English Channel Plaza
210 English Channel Place, Hillsborough County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1810 sqft
Newer 4 bed 2 bath home in the gated Dover Ridge Estates community. This single-family home has plenty of room for hosting friends and family members. The modern, open floorplan expands across 1,817 sq. ft.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
803 Lake Haven Square
803 Lake Haven Sqare, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo in quiet and convenient Park Lake at Parsons. Rent includes water, sewer and trash removal. Washer and dryer included.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
20 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
33 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1461 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community with a fitness center, pool, basketball and tennis courts, and a playground. Just minutes from Westfield Shoppingtown Brandon and the Crosstown Expressway.
City Guide for Fish Hawk, FL

If you're an environment-loving, "green"-minded, at-one-with-nature kind of person, Fish Hawk, Florida, has your name written all over it. Located just outside Tampa, Fish Hawk is known throughout the region as a "green" community. Honored by the National Arbor Day Foundation and the State of Florida for its preservation efforts, it's no surprise that the community was once an undeveloped wildlife habitat in its former life.

Stretching only 16.4 miles, Fish Hawk is a tight-knit community with just over 14,000 residents (at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census). If you're in the market for beautiful housing for rent, Fish Hawk delivers. Whether you want house rentals in a "Wisteria Lane" subdivision or a smaller kid-friendly neighborhood, Fish Hawk has a variety of options for a wide range of budgets and family sizes. However, if you're looking for something closer to a 2-bedroom apartment for rent in apartment complexes or a condo-style space in apartment homes, you may have a harder time finding available complexes or multi-family units in Fish Hawk. If this is the case, try looking at some of the surrounding areas, including Riverview, Brandon, and Tampa. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Fish Hawk, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fish Hawk renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

