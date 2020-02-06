All apartments in Fairview Shores
Find more places like 5218 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview Shores, FL
/
5218 2nd Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:55 PM

5218 2nd Street

5218 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairview Shores
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

5218 2nd Street, Fairview Shores, FL 32810
Fairview Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large split plan 3 bedroom 2 bath with fireplace, and large utility room with washer and dryer. Kitchen over looks large family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5218 2nd Street have any available units?
5218 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Shores, FL.
What amenities does 5218 2nd Street have?
Some of 5218 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5218 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
5218 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5218 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 5218 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Shores.
Does 5218 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 5218 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 5218 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5218 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5218 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 5218 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 5218 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 5218 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5218 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5218 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5218 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5218 2nd Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairview Shores 2 BedroomsFairview Shores 3 Bedrooms
Fairview Shores Apartments with GarageFairview Shores Cheap Places
Fairview Shores Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FL
Pine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus