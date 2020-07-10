/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:51 PM
229 Apartments for rent in Fairview Shores, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
825 Baltimore Dr
825 Baltimore Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
This home is over 1200 sq. ft. and has a large fenced in back yard. No carpet in the home makes for easy maintenance. Home comes with all appliances including washer/dryer. It also has a one-car garage with opener and remote.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE
1500 Michigan Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
650 sqft
This completely renovated Winter Park duplex offers the perfect location being just minutes from the intersection of Orlando & Orange Avenues.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
4105 Ellis Dr
4105 Ellis Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
576 sqft
Check out this Orlando jewel! This freshly renovated 2 bed/1 bath duplex is located in a quiet road. Unit A (located in the front) is 576 sq ft with a screened-in front porch.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
854 Carlson Dr
854 Carlson Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
925 sqft
Great starter home w/huge backyard near downtown - Property Id: 315056 Beautiful, well-cared for home less than 10 minutes north of downtown in Fairview Shores area.
Results within 1 mile of Fairview Shores
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
45 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,325
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
30 Units Available
North Orange
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,185
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,247
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1143 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,166
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
$
2 Units Available
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
948 sqft
Welcome to the newly managed Aventura Orlando Apartments - Where Your Adventure Begins! Just minutes from downtown Orlando, the University of Central Florida and many shopping and dining options set in a tranquil garden setting.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
17 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
144 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,388
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 9 at 02:53pm
$
31 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,200
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,357
842 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Winter Park Village with shopping and dining at your fingertips. Luxurious apartments with bathtubs, walk-in closets and laundry in-unit. Alarm system for added security.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
129 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1441 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1408 Lake Shadow Circle #1305
1408 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1048 sqft
Lovely 2BR/2BA Third Floor Unit in Visconti Maitland! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 1,048 sqft condo is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
671 W Canton Ave
671 Canton Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
house between park ave and winterpark village - Property Id: 302003 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302003 Property Id 302003 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5865869)
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2425 Legacy Lake Dr
2425 Legacy Club Drive, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1583 sqft
Maitland Townhome in Gated Community - Carpet in Bedrooms, Wood Look Floors in Living Areas- 3 bed rooms, 2.5 bath, pool, clubhouse, gated community- Attached 2 car garage, Beautiful View of Fountain Out of Living room and Master bedroom.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1420 Lake Shadow Circle Unit 9201
1420 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1048 sqft
Visconti West condo - Second floor unit. All appliances including a washer and dryer. Community features swimming pools and tennis. Gated. Will require approval from Visconti. Unit has an open floorplan, newer appliances, screened balcony.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
2625 Legacy Villas Drive
2625 Legacy Villas Dr, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2BR/2BA Visconti Townhome with 2-Car Garage, Den and Washer/Dryer! - This spacious two-bedroom, two bath 1,280 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE
1636 Crestwood Drive, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This thoughtfully renovated College Park beauty will not last long. This cozy home has an open floor plan and large kitchen. The remodeled kitchen has great cabinet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL
4177 N Orange Blossom Trl Unit 405, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1822 sqft
Experience the ultimate in Urban Lakefront Living. A truly beautiful Sixth Floor unit in the Fairview Grande Condominiums, with an impressive view of both the Lake and the Downtown Skyline.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
College Park
555 W Winter Park St
555 Winter Park Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
958 sqft
Unfurnished, College Park charmer is waiting for you to call it home! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath historic home built in 1948 boasts original hardwood floors, a great split floorplan, a washer/dryer and a huge yard for entertaining.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
1695 Lee Road - 1, A105
1695 Lee Road, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HURRY AVAILABLE NOW!!! Stunning two bed one bath first -floor apartment. The kitchen brings black appliances oak cabinets and new title floors. From the living room to the dining room and throughout the hall into the two bedrooms.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1619 Wilson Avenue
1619 Wilson Avenue, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1850 sqft
If this listing is up the home is still available. Modern 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Town Home with Fenced Backyard and 2 Car Garage. Available July 1 or perhaps earlier. Rent includes all monthly HOA fees.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rosemont
3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05
3719 South Lake Orlando Parkway, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1103 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Ashley Court - Just Reduced!!! Great 2 Bedroom 2 bath condo located in a well maintained quiet community. Home offers an open layout with living room leading into your screened in patio area.
Similar Pages
Fairview Shores 2 BedroomsFairview Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairview Shores 3 BedroomsFairview Shores Apartments with Balcony
Fairview Shores Apartments with GarageFairview Shores Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairview Shores Apartments with ParkingFairview Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FL