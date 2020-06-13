/
3 bedroom apartments
229 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairview Shores, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
1315 Carlson Drive
1315 Carlson Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,827
1893 sqft
1315 Carlson Drive Available 07/03/20 Single Family Charmer - This home boasts almost 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. There is a two-car garage and a private back yard with pond view from your screened porch.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
1527 Leeway Ave
1527 Leeway Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL
Spacious ranch style home with a big fenced yard. No back yard neighbors, lots of privacy and unimpeded views of the green space. Wooden and tiled flooring throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Fairview Shores
Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
22 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Last updated June 11 at 06:26pm
35 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1218 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
52 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
1486 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
202 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1393 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Orange
32 Units Available
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,189
1499 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
140 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1441 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
166 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
College Park
1 Unit Available
209 West Princeton Street
209 Princeton Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1450 sqft
This is charming updated home in the heart of College Park. Excellent schools, close to down town, parks, Florida Hospital & Edgewater Drives restaurants and shops! This spacious house features sky lights in the kitchen and living room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Eatonville
1 Unit Available
313 Eaton Street
313 Eaton Street, Eatonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1338 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 S Virginia Ave 319
100 Virginia Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
2650 sqft
WINTER PARK LUXURY CONDO - Property Id: 126332 LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH LUXURY CORNER UNIT IN WINTER PARK. CONDO IS LOCATED IN THE DOUGLAS GRAND JUST 1 BLOCK FROM PARK AVENUE SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND PARKS.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2309 Shadow View Circle
2309 Shadow View Cir, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1583 sqft
2309 Shadow View Circle Available 06/15/20 3BR/2BA Visconti Townhouse with Wood Floors & 2-Car Garage! - This spacious three-bedroom, two and a half bath 1,583 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
631 Lake Ave
631 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Partial lake view single-family house for rent - Property Id: 266945 The home has 3 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 bath with approx. 1300 sq. feet of living space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park
1 Unit Available
282 Dubsdread Circle
282 Dubsdread Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1482 sqft
3/2 SFH Dubsdread/Orlando/Edgewater area - This 3/2 SFH has 1482 sqft of living space. It is an old style home, with raised real wood floors. It has a small kitchen, living space/dining area, a cute glass enclosed porch, single car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park
1 Unit Available
633 Clayton Street
633 Clayton Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1344 sqft
One Of A Kind Home! Dubsdread Community! Great Layout! - You will love this one of a kind property with lush landscaping. Home is a 3/2 with over 1300 sq. ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eatonville
1 Unit Available
514 Carver Blvd.
514 Carver Boulevard, Eatonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home For Rent at 514 Carver Blvd. Orlando, Fl. 32810 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home For Rent at 514 Carver Blvd. Orlando, Fl. 32810. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2028 Albert Lee Parkway
2028 Albert Lee Parkway, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1514 sqft
3/2 Winter Park Home - $1500 with lawn care - HomeTag LLC is offering a Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 1514 sq ft Single Family Home in the Winter Park community Near Lee Rd and I-4. This cozy home has a spacious floor plan & fenced backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy
2126 Albert Lee Parkway, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1187 sqft
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3/2 in Winter Park - Updated Single Family Home in Winter Park! Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout; Kitchen features Cherry Cabinets and Granite Countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2441 Legacy Lake Drive
2441 Legacy Club Drive, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1583 sqft
2441 Legacy Lake Drive Available 07/10/20 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Move-In Ready Townhome for Rent! VISCONTI EAST CONDOMINIUMS! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1429 INDIANA AVENUE
1429 Indiana Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1939 sqft
NEW CUSTOM CONSTRUCTION IN WINTER PARK 32789 UNDER $3500/mo!!! Stunning coastal modern home, wide open and very bright living areas, 3 bedrooms/2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
148 OAK GROVE ROAD
148 Oak Grove Road, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1156 sqft
Amazing upgraded centrally located home. One story 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Location is amazing near jobs and main roads of Winter Park. High ceilings in living and master bedroom. Enjoy with family and friends the spacious open kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL
4177 N Orange Blossom Trl Unit 405, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1822 sqft
Experience the ultimate in Urban Lakefront Living. A truly beautiful Sixth Floor unit in the Fairview Grande Condominiums, with an impressive view of both the Lake and the Downtown Skyline.
