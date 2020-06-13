Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

283 Apartments for rent in Fairview Shores, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
1315 Carlson Drive
1315 Carlson Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,827
1893 sqft
1315 Carlson Drive Available 07/03/20 Single Family Charmer - This home boasts almost 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. There is a two-car garage and a private back yard with pond view from your screened porch.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
1527 Leeway Ave
1527 Leeway Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,590
2061 sqft
Spacious ranch style home with a big fenced yard. No back yard neighbors, lots of privacy and unimpeded views of the green space. Wooden and tiled flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
4527 Oak Forest Ct
4527 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1054 sqft
COVID -19 RELIEF MOVE IN PROGRAM - $350 Per Month Discount for July & August Fully updated 2/2 patio home -- just minutes to College Park, Winter Park and major roads.

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
4510 Oak Forest Ct
4510 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1054 sqft
COVID -19 RELIEF MOVE IN PROGRAM - $350 Per Month Discount for July & August Recently renovated two bedroom, two bathroom duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac. Beautiful new kitchen with granite countertops. New tile floor in kitchen and dining area.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Orange
32 Units Available
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,246
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1143 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
842 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Winter Park Village with shopping and dining at your fingertips. Luxurious apartments with bathtubs, walk-in closets and laundry in-unit. Alarm system for added security.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
202 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,280
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
$
22 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Orlando location close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community offers on-site laundry, parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units are pet-friendly with new renovations and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 11 at 06:26pm
$
35 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,160
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
166 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Verified

Last updated June 11 at 02:14pm
2 Units Available
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Elon Winter Park Apartments near the heart of Winter Park is the definition of peaceful living.

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
4113 Fairview Vista Point
4113 Fairview Vista Point, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
This 2/2 second floor condo has an amazing view of Lake Fairview. It has 1 covered assigned parking space and ample guest parking. It has a wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer hook ups on the screened balcony and large closets.

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
College Park
1 Unit Available
209 West Princeton Street
209 Princeton Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1450 sqft
This is charming updated home in the heart of College Park. Excellent schools, close to down town, parks, Florida Hospital & Edgewater Drives restaurants and shops! This spacious house features sky lights in the kitchen and living room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2309 Shadow View Circle
2309 Shadow View Cir, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1583 sqft
2309 Shadow View Circle Available 06/15/20 3BR/2BA Visconti Townhouse with Wood Floors & 2-Car Garage! - This spacious three-bedroom, two and a half bath 1,583 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1408 Lake Shadow Circle #1305
1408 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1048 sqft
1408 Lake Shadow Circle #1305 Available 06/15/20 Lovely 2BR/2BA Third Floor Unit in Visconti Maitland! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 1,048 sqft condo is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
631 Lake Ave
631 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Partial lake view single-family house for rent - Property Id: 266945 The home has 3 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 bath with approx. 1300 sq. feet of living space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1517 Legacy Club Drive
1517 Legacy Club Drive, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
896 sqft
1BR/1BA Visconti Townhouse with 1-Car Garage & Wood Floors! - This lovely one-bedroom, one bath 896 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1410 Westchester Ave.
1410 Westchester Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1469 sqft
Updated Winter Park SF house with spacious secluded back yard. - Lovely, Updated 2brm 2ba Winter Park home with an additional studio/office/flex space with separate entrance. Large fenced back yard and private covered deck for entertaining.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park
1 Unit Available
282 Dubsdread Circle
282 Dubsdread Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1482 sqft
3/2 SFH Dubsdread/Orlando/Edgewater area - This 3/2 SFH has 1482 sqft of living space. It is an old style home, with raised real wood floors. It has a small kitchen, living space/dining area, a cute glass enclosed porch, single car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosemont
1 Unit Available
3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05
3719 South Lake Orlando Parkway, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1103 sqft
3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 Available 06/15/20 Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Ashley Court - Just Reduced!!! Great 2 Bedroom 2 bath condo located in a well maintained quiet community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park
1 Unit Available
633 Clayton Street
633 Clayton Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1344 sqft
One Of A Kind Home! Dubsdread Community! Great Layout! - You will love this one of a kind property with lush landscaping. Home is a 3/2 with over 1300 sq. ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Orange
1 Unit Available
307 E. New Hampshire Street #6 (F)
307 New Hampshire Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
UNIQUE 2/2.5 End Unit Condo in Antique District/College Park! - Unique end unit condo! This 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo is located in the Antique District/College Park, just north of downtown.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fairview Shores, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fairview Shores renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

