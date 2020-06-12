/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM
218 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairview Shores, FL
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
4527 Oak Forest Ct
4527 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1054 sqft
COVID -19 RELIEF MOVE IN PROGRAM - $350 Per Month Discount for July & August Fully updated 2/2 patio home -- just minutes to College Park, Winter Park and major roads.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
4510 Oak Forest Ct
4510 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1054 sqft
COVID -19 RELIEF MOVE IN PROGRAM - $350 Per Month Discount for July & August Recently renovated two bedroom, two bathroom duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac. Beautiful new kitchen with granite countertops. New tile floor in kitchen and dining area.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE
1500 Michigan Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
650 sqft
This completely renovated Winter Park duplex offers the perfect location being just minutes from the intersection of Orlando & Orange Avenues.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE
1012 Fairbanks Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1019 sqft
This MID CENTURY 2/2 home is full of charm and has been thoroughly updated. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern backsplash.
Results within 1 mile of Fairview Shores
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
$
22 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1140 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Prime Orlando location close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community offers on-site laundry, parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units are pet-friendly with new renovations and giant walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
52 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1054 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1098 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 11 at 06:26pm
$
35 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
167 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
North Orange
31 Units Available
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1143 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
202 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
142 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1132 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Garden Acres
1 Unit Available
1367 Orchid Ave,
1367 Orchid Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
910 sqft
Cute and Clean 2/1 Bungalow in Winter Park - Super location with a walkable score of 89 most errand can be accomplished on foot, close to Mead Park, walking distance to Park Ave and Rollins.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park
1 Unit Available
1226 Maury Road Unit 2-20
1226 Maury Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
2nd floor 2/2 condo in College Park - This beautiful 2/2 in the heart of College Park offers 2 parking spot with 1 covered.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
7666 Forest City Rd 129
7666 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
998 sqft
Condo - Property Id: 82134 New walk in shower.carpet Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82134 Property Id 82134 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835882)
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park
1 Unit Available
2511 Oberlin Avenue
2511 Oberlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
2511 Oberlin Avenue Available 08/03/20 Comfortable 2/2.5 Townhome with 2 Master Bedrooms in College Park - Comfortable 2/2.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1408 Lake Shadow Circle #1305
1408 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1048 sqft
1408 Lake Shadow Circle #1305 Available 06/15/20 Lovely 2BR/2BA Third Floor Unit in Visconti Maitland! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 1,048 sqft condo is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eatonville
1 Unit Available
200 S. West Street #37
200 West Street, Eatonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Located in the historic town of Eatonville - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath located in a historic community. Close to shops, restaurants, and I4. (RLNE5795326)
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1410 Westchester Ave.
1410 Westchester Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1469 sqft
Updated Winter Park SF house with spacious secluded back yard. - Lovely, Updated 2brm 2ba Winter Park home with an additional studio/office/flex space with separate entrance. Large fenced back yard and private covered deck for entertaining.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
7632 Forest City Road #064
7632 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
955 sqft
- (RLNE5469774)
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosemont
1 Unit Available
3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05
3719 South Lake Orlando Parkway, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1103 sqft
3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05 Available 06/15/20 Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Ashley Court - Just Reduced!!! Great 2 Bedroom 2 bath condo located in a well maintained quiet community.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosemont
1 Unit Available
3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02
3723 South Lake Orlando Parkway, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1096 sqft
Just Reduced!!! Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Lower Level Condo located in a well maintained quiet community.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Orange
1 Unit Available
225 New Hampshire Street unit 17
225 New Hampshire Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
572 sqft
225 New Hampshire Street unit 17 Available 07/06/20 2/1 Condo near Lake Ivanhoe - This cute first floor condo has laminate and tile floors, black appliances and 1 assigned parking space right outside the back door.
Similar Pages
Fairview Shores 2 BedroomsFairview Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairview Shores 3 BedroomsFairview Shores Apartments with Balcony
Fairview Shores Apartments with GarageFairview Shores Apartments with ParkingFairview Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FL