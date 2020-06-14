155 Apartments for rent in Fairview Shores, FL with garage
Fairview Shores, Florida, is surrounded by several lakes. Lake Fairview and Silver Lake are the closest to the area, but there are dozens of other lakes nearby, making this area a paradise for anglers and people pining for summer fun on a Florida lake.
Fairview Shores is an unincorporated area in Orange County, Florida. This area is considered to be part of the Orlando-Kissimmee Metropolitan area. The town is less than 4 square miles in size, and according to 2010 U.S. Census figures, it is home to more than 10,000 residents. See more
Fairview Shores apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.