Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

155 Apartments for rent in Fairview Shores, FL with garage

Fairview Shores apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
1315 Carlson Drive
1315 Carlson Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,827
1893 sqft
1315 Carlson Drive Available 07/03/20 Single Family Charmer - This home boasts almost 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. There is a two-car garage and a private back yard with pond view from your screened porch.

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
4527 Oak Forest Ct
4527 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1054 sqft
COVID -19 RELIEF MOVE IN PROGRAM - $350 Per Month Discount for July & August Fully updated 2/2 patio home -- just minutes to College Park, Winter Park and major roads.

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
4510 Oak Forest Ct
4510 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1054 sqft
COVID -19 RELIEF MOVE IN PROGRAM - $350 Per Month Discount for July & August Recently renovated two bedroom, two bathroom duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac. Beautiful new kitchen with granite countertops. New tile floor in kitchen and dining area.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE
1012 Fairbanks Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1019 sqft
This MID CENTURY 2/2 home is full of charm and has been thoroughly updated.  The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern backsplash.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
53 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,324
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1054 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
$
19 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
202 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,280
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
140 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1441 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
162 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
College Park
1 Unit Available
209 West Princeton Street
209 Princeton Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1450 sqft
This is charming updated home in the heart of College Park. Excellent schools, close to down town, parks, Florida Hospital & Edgewater Drives restaurants and shops! This spacious house features sky lights in the kitchen and living room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy
2126 Albert Lee Parkway, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1187 sqft
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3/2 in Winter Park - Updated Single Family Home in Winter Park! Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout; Kitchen features Cherry Cabinets and Granite Countertops.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1517 Legacy Club Drive
1517 Legacy Club Drive, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
896 sqft
1BR/1BA Visconti Townhouse with 1-Car Garage & Wood Floors! - This lovely one-bedroom, one bath 896 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2441 Legacy Lake Drive
2441 Legacy Club Drive, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1583 sqft
2441 Legacy Lake Drive Available 07/10/20 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Move-In Ready Townhome for Rent! VISCONTI EAST CONDOMINIUMS! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Park
1 Unit Available
282 Dubsdread Circle
282 Dubsdread Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1482 sqft
3/2 SFH Dubsdread/Orlando/Edgewater area - This 3/2 SFH has 1482 sqft of living space. It is an old style home, with raised real wood floors. It has a small kitchen, living space/dining area, a cute glass enclosed porch, single car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1632 Gulfview Drive
1632 Gulfview Drive, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1362 sqft
Maitland town home - 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom townhome. 1 car garage, fenced patio, living and family rooms. Bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom very large. Community pool. Association approval required. Presented by Jim Payne.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2625 Legacy Villas Drive
2625 Legacy Villas Dr, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
2625 Legacy Villas Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2BR/2BA Visconti Townhome with 2-Car Garage, Den and Washer/Dryer! - This spacious two-bedroom, two bath 1,280 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2309 Shadow View Circle
2309 Shadow View Cir, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1583 sqft
2309 Shadow View Circle Available 06/15/20 3BR/2BA Visconti Townhouse with Wood Floors & 2-Car Garage! - This spacious three-bedroom, two and a half bath 1,583 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
200 CAROLINA AVENUE
200 Carolina Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1151 sqft
Enjoy downtown living in this 4 building complex across from Central Park in Winter Park. Walk to shopping, dining, Farmer's Market and more! Lovely renovated condo in gated community with huge pool, clubhouse and tennis courts.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1429 INDIANA AVENUE
1429 Indiana Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1939 sqft
NEW CUSTOM CONSTRUCTION IN WINTER PARK 32789 UNDER $3500/mo!!! Stunning coastal modern home, wide open and very bright living areas, 3 bedrooms/2.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
148 OAK GROVE ROAD
148 Oak Grove Road, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1156 sqft
Amazing upgraded centrally located home. One story 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Location is amazing near jobs and main roads of Winter Park. High ceilings in living and master bedroom. Enjoy with family and friends the spacious open kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
College Park
1 Unit Available
114 W WINTER PARK STREET
114 Winter Park Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1113 sqft
IKE NEW! Charming 2 bed / 2 bath 1/2 duplex conveniently located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Florida Hospital, Downtown, shopping, & major roadways.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
434 GARFIELD AVENUE
434 Garfield Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
919 sqft
Location, location, location! This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow is located literally two blocks from Park Avenue. A short, three minute stroll from your front door will take you to all the shops and restaurants that make Park Avenue famous.

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1105 Minnesota Ave
1105 Minnesota Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1852 sqft
2 Story Townhouse: 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 1,852 sq. ft. $2,795 per month fully furnished with all utilities included Townhouse Description: Downstairs has an open concept floor plan with spacious living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath.
City Guide for Fairview Shores, FL

Fairview Shores, Florida, is surrounded by several lakes. Lake Fairview and Silver Lake are the closest to the area, but there are dozens of other lakes nearby, making this area a paradise for anglers and people pining for summer fun on a Florida lake.

Fairview Shores is an unincorporated area in Orange County, Florida. This area is considered to be part of the Orlando-Kissimmee Metropolitan area. The town is less than 4 square miles in size, and according to 2010 U.S. Census figures, it is home to more than 10,000 residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fairview Shores, FL

Fairview Shores apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

