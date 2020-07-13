/
226 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fairview Shores, FL
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
737 Carlson Dr.
737 Carlson Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1193 sqft
737 Carlson Dr.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
825 Baltimore Dr
825 Baltimore Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
This home is over 1200 sq. ft. and has a large fenced in back yard. No carpet in the home makes for easy maintenance. Home comes with all appliances including washer/dryer. It also has a one-car garage with opener and remote.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
4510 Oak Forest Ct
4510 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1054 sqft
CALL TODAY -- WILL GO FAST --- Rent DISCOUNTED $500 due to COVID-19. Recently renovated two bedroom, two bathroom duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac in Twin Oaks neighborhood. Beautiful new kitchen with granite countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
4527 Oak Forest Ct
4527 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1054 sqft
CALL TODAY -- Rent DISCOUNTED $500 for next year due to COVID-19. Go to rentinorangecounty.com to view our properties Fully updated 2/2 patio home -- just minutes to College Park, Winter Park and major roads.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
4105 Ellis Dr
4105 Ellis Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
576 sqft
Check out this Orlando jewel! This freshly renovated 2 bed/1 bath duplex is located in a quiet road. Unit A (located in the front) is 576 sq ft with a screened-in front porch.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
854 Carlson Dr
854 Carlson Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
936 sqft
Great starter home w/huge backyard near downtown - Property Id: 315056 Beautiful, well-cared for home less than 10 minutes north of downtown in Fairview Shores area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
45 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,325
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
1 Unit Available
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
948 sqft
Welcome to the newly managed Aventura Orlando Apartments - Where Your Adventure Begins! Just minutes from downtown Orlando, the University of Central Florida and many shopping and dining options set in a tranquil garden setting.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
17 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
128 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1441 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
North Orange
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,185
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1143 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,166
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
138 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,413
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Last updated July 9 at 02:53pm
31 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,200
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
2 Units Available
Lockhart
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Orlando location close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community offers on-site laundry, parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units are pet-friendly with new renovations and giant walk-in closets.
Last updated July 7 at 04:08pm
2 Units Available
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Elon Winter Park Apartments near the heart of Winter Park is the definition of peaceful living.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,316
842 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Winter Park Village with shopping and dining at your fingertips. Luxurious apartments with bathtubs, walk-in closets and laundry in-unit. Alarm system for added security.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Rosemont
4136 Versailles Dr #D
4136 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1183 sqft
4136 Versailles Dr #D Available 08/01/20 4136 Versailles Dr. - Wonderful and spacious lakefront condominium located on tranquil Lake Orlando.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Park
2511 Oberlin Avenue
2511 Oberlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
2511 Oberlin Avenue Available 08/03/20 Comfortable 2/2.5 Townhome with 2 Master Bedrooms in College Park - Comfortable 2/2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1408 Lake Shadow Circle #1305
1408 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1048 sqft
Lovely 2BR/2BA Third Floor Unit in Visconti Maitland! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 1,048 sqft condo is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2309 Shadow View Circle
2309 Shadow View Cir, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1583 sqft
3BR/2BA Visconti Townhouse with Wood Floors & 2-Car Garage! - This spacious three-bedroom, two and a half bath 1,583 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eatonville
200 S. West Street #37
200 West Street, Eatonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Located in the historic town of Eatonville - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath located in a historic community. Close to shops, restaurants, and I4. (RLNE5795326)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eatonville
514 Carver Blvd.
514 Carver Boulevard, Eatonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home For Rent at 514 Carver Blvd. Orlando, Fl. 32810 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home For Rent at 514 Carver Blvd. Orlando, Fl. 32810. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Park
30 E Spruce St
30 Spruce Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Like New!! Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath rear unit 1/2 duplex with FENCED backyard located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Winter Park, Florida Hospital, & major roadways!! - Like New!! Very well maintained 2 bed / 1
