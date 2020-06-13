Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:30 PM

271 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fairview Shores, FL

Finding an apartment in Fairview Shores that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
1315 Carlson Drive
1315 Carlson Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,827
1893 sqft
1315 Carlson Drive Available 07/03/20 Single Family Charmer - This home boasts almost 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. There is a two-car garage and a private back yard with pond view from your screened porch.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
1527 Leeway Ave
1527 Leeway Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,590
2061 sqft
Spacious ranch style home with a big fenced yard. No back yard neighbors, lots of privacy and unimpeded views of the green space. Wooden and tiled flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
4527 Oak Forest Ct
4527 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1054 sqft
COVID -19 RELIEF MOVE IN PROGRAM - $350 Per Month Discount for July & August Fully updated 2/2 patio home -- just minutes to College Park, Winter Park and major roads.

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
4510 Oak Forest Ct
4510 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1054 sqft
COVID -19 RELIEF MOVE IN PROGRAM - $350 Per Month Discount for July & August Recently renovated two bedroom, two bathroom duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac. Beautiful new kitchen with granite countertops. New tile floor in kitchen and dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
52 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,324
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1054 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
19 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
North Orange
32 Units Available
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,246
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1143 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
842 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Winter Park Village with shopping and dining at your fingertips. Luxurious apartments with bathtubs, walk-in closets and laundry in-unit. Alarm system for added security.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
202 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,280
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Orlando location close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community offers on-site laundry, parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units are pet-friendly with new renovations and giant walk-in closets.
Last updated June 11 at 06:26pm
35 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,160
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
140 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1441 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
165 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Last updated June 13 at 04:57pm
2 Units Available
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Elon Winter Park Apartments near the heart of Winter Park is the definition of peaceful living.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Eatonville
1 Unit Available
313 Eaton Street
313 Eaton Street, Eatonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1338 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy
2126 Albert Lee Parkway, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1187 sqft
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3/2 in Winter Park - Updated Single Family Home in Winter Park! Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout; Kitchen features Cherry Cabinets and Granite Countertops.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1517 Legacy Club Drive
1517 Legacy Club Drive, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
896 sqft
1BR/1BA Visconti Townhouse with 1-Car Garage & Wood Floors! - This lovely one-bedroom, one bath 896 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2441 Legacy Lake Drive
2441 Legacy Club Drive, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1583 sqft
2441 Legacy Lake Drive Available 07/10/20 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Move-In Ready Townhome for Rent! VISCONTI EAST CONDOMINIUMS! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Orange
1 Unit Available
225 New Hampshire Street unit 17
225 New Hampshire Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
572 sqft
225 New Hampshire Street unit 17 Available 07/06/20 2/1 Condo near Lake Ivanhoe - This cute first floor condo has laminate and tile floors, black appliances and 1 assigned parking space right outside the back door.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eatonville
1 Unit Available
514 Carver Blvd.
514 Carver Boulevard, Eatonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home For Rent at 514 Carver Blvd. Orlando, Fl. 32810 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home For Rent at 514 Carver Blvd. Orlando, Fl. 32810. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Park
1 Unit Available
30 E Spruce St
30 Spruce Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Like New!! Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath rear unit 1/2 duplex with FENCED backyard located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Winter Park, Florida Hospital, & major roadways!! - Like New!! Very well maintained 2 bed / 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2028 Albert Lee Parkway
2028 Albert Lee Parkway, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1514 sqft
3/2 Winter Park Home - $1500 with lawn care - HomeTag LLC is offering a Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 1514 sq ft Single Family Home in the Winter Park community Near Lee Rd and I-4. This cozy home has a spacious floor plan & fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1632 Gulfview Drive
1632 Gulfview Drive, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1362 sqft
Maitland town home - 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom townhome. 1 car garage, fenced patio, living and family rooms. Bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom very large. Community pool. Association approval required. Presented by Jim Payne.
City Guide for Fairview Shores, FL

Fairview Shores, Florida, is surrounded by several lakes. Lake Fairview and Silver Lake are the closest to the area, but there are dozens of other lakes nearby, making this area a paradise for anglers and people pining for summer fun on a Florida lake.

Fairview Shores is an unincorporated area in Orange County, Florida. This area is considered to be part of the Orlando-Kissimmee Metropolitan area. The town is less than 4 square miles in size, and according to 2010 U.S. Census figures, it is home to more than 10,000 residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fairview Shores, FL

Finding an apartment in Fairview Shores that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

