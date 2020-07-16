128 Apartments for rent in Fairview Shores, FL with hardwood floors
Fairview Shores, Florida, is surrounded by several lakes. Lake Fairview and Silver Lake are the closest to the area, but there are dozens of other lakes nearby, making this area a paradise for anglers and people pining for summer fun on a Florida lake.
Fairview Shores is an unincorporated area in Orange County, Florida. This area is considered to be part of the Orlando-Kissimmee Metropolitan area. The town is less than 4 square miles in size, and according to 2010 U.S. Census figures, it is home to more than 10,000 residents. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fairview Shores renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.