Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM

128 Apartments for rent in Fairview Shores, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fairview Shores renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
4105 Ellis Dr
4105 Ellis Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
576 sqft
Check out this Orlando jewel! This freshly renovated 2 bed/1 bath duplex is located in a quiet road. Unit A (located in the front) is 576 sq ft with a screened-in front porch.
Results within 1 mile of Fairview Shores
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
45 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,325
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,444
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
33 Units Available
North Orange
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,185
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1143 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 14 at 02:45 PM
2 Units Available
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Elon Winter Park Apartments near the heart of Winter Park is the definition of peaceful living.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
137 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,413
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 9 at 02:53 PM
$
31 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,200
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
College Park
602 Clayton St
602 Clayton Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
700 sqft
COLLEGE PARK CHARM! Hardwood Floors and New Kitchen make this College Park 2/1 duplex a great find. Updated Bathroom. Rear Unit with private, fenced backyard. Central HVAC. Single Carport. Utility Room in Carport with hookups.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
631 Lake Ave
631 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Partial lake view single-family house for rent - Property Id: 266945 House for rent in Maitland / Winter Park area. Lake access with partial lake view. Private fenced backyard. 3 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 bath with approx. 1300 sq.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2309 Shadow View Circle
2309 Shadow View Cir, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1583 sqft
3BR/2BA Visconti Townhouse with Wood Floors & 2-Car Garage! - This spacious three-bedroom, two and a half bath 1,583 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
851 Miles Avenue, Unit 12
851 Miles Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
808 sqft
851 Miles Avenue, Unit 12 Available 09/11/20 2/1 CONDO- PERFECT WINTER PARK LOCATION!!!! - CLOSE TO ALL! This Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath Condo is located right off of Minnesota Avenue in Aragon Condo's in the heart of Winter Park! This 2nd Floor

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy
2126 Albert Lee Parkway, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1187 sqft
Renovated 3/2 in Winter Park - Updated Single Family Home in Winter Park! Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout; Kitchen features Cherry Cabinets and Granite Countertops. Large, Fenced, Landscaped Yard (Lawn Care Included) with patio.

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
College Park
515 West Winter Park Street
515 Winter Park Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, available for rent in the heart of College Park. Tucked away on West Winter Park Street, you are sure to enjoy this cozy home.

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
College Park
555 W Winter Park St
555 Winter Park Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
958 sqft
Unfurnished, College Park charmer is waiting for you to call it home! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath historic home built in 1948 boasts original hardwood floors, a great split floorplan, a washer/dryer and a huge yard for entertaining.

1 of 29

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
1619 Wilson Avenue
1619 Wilson Avenue, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1850 sqft
If this listing is up the home is still available. Modern 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Town Home with Fenced Backyard and 2 Car Garage. Available July 1 or perhaps earlier. Rent includes all monthly HOA fees.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1614 CUMBIE AVENUE
1614 Cumbie Avenue, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1723 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. New construction HOME in the desirable College Park neighborhood. This beautiful two story townhome has 3 FULL MASTER SUITES! One bedroom on the first level and the other two are on the second floor.

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Rosemont
3988 VERSAILLES DR UNIT 3988C
3988 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3988 VERSAILLES DR UNIT 3988C in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Eatonville
210 N. East Street Unit B
210 N East St, Eatonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1204 sqft
210 N. East Street Unit B Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town House for Rent in Eatonville/Maitland, FL! - Welcome home to the neighborhood of Eatonville Lawrence! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7625 Avonwood Ct.
7625 Avonwood Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1318 sqft
7625 Avonwood Ct. Available 07/21/20 Lovely 3BR/2BA Home near 434 & Maitland Blvd! - This three bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,220 sqft beautiful home sits on a large lot with a fenced in backyard and is shaded by lots of trees.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Fairview
1775 Fairview Shores Dr
1775 Fairview Shores Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1400 sqft
AAA+++ TOWNHOME-Great Location - Property Id: 280001 Beautiful townhome that has so much to offer-wood floors on 1st floor with updated kitchen-granite countertops-stainless steel appliances-washer/dryer in unit-1/2 bath located on 1st

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Rosemont
4117 Versailles dr unit 4117 H
4117 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4117 Versailles dr unit 4117 H in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Fairview Shores
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
84 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
24 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1309 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
2 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,428
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, garage, pool, gym and clubhouse. Located within walking distance of downtown retail destinations.
City Guide for Fairview Shores, FL

Fairview Shores, Florida, is surrounded by several lakes. Lake Fairview and Silver Lake are the closest to the area, but there are dozens of other lakes nearby, making this area a paradise for anglers and people pining for summer fun on a Florida lake.

Fairview Shores is an unincorporated area in Orange County, Florida. This area is considered to be part of the Orlando-Kissimmee Metropolitan area. The town is less than 4 square miles in size, and according to 2010 U.S. Census figures, it is home to more than 10,000 residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fairview Shores, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fairview Shores renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

