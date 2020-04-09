All apartments in Eustis
2727 North Dellwood Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 2:12 PM

2727 North Dellwood Drive

2727 North Dellwood Drive · (321) 236-6009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2727 North Dellwood Drive, Eustis, FL 32726

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1633 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 North Dellwood Drive have any available units?
2727 North Dellwood Drive has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2727 North Dellwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2727 North Dellwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 North Dellwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2727 North Dellwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2727 North Dellwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2727 North Dellwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2727 North Dellwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 North Dellwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 North Dellwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2727 North Dellwood Drive has a pool.
Does 2727 North Dellwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2727 North Dellwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 North Dellwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 North Dellwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2727 North Dellwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2727 North Dellwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
