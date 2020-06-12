27 Apartments for rent in Eustis, FL with balcony
Several famous athletes call Eustis home, including baseball player Rod Brewer, football player Anthony Fieldings, and basketball player Kenny Green.
Eustis is a city in Lake County, Florida with a population of 15,100 people. It was founded in 1883 when an explorer started luring people into settling along Lake Eustis’ eastern shoreline. It turned out to be the perfect spot to develop land – beautiful views, a gorgeous nature setting and warm weather all year round made it a bastion for tourists. Today it’s a super-friendly place that occupies on 11.4 square miles of land – well-maintained miles, to boot! It’s a great place for families or young entrepreneurs looking to set up shop somewhere pretty and affordable. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Eustis renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.