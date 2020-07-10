/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM
21 Apartments for rent in Eustis, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2712 GRAND ISLAND SHORES ROAD
2712 Grand Island Shores Road, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1328 sqft
Seasonal Rental, Furnished with access to Chain of Lakes from Eustis, Tavares and Mount Dora! Beautiful water view. Two bedrooms two baths with Enclosed summer porch, indoor laundry and bonus room/office.
Results within 1 mile of Eustis
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
13116 LAUREL CREST COURT
13116 Laurel Crest Court, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1642 sqft
2017 Like New Home!!! Oversized rooms, laundry room right off kitchen, fenced back yard!! Don't miss this picture perfect home!!
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Crest
1726 OVERLOOK DRIVE
1726 Overlook Drive, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1534 sqft
Lovely home remodeled in 2007. Modern, beautiful kitchen. Florida room that looks into a large fenced back yard. Third bedroom with double glass doors can be used as a den. Wood and tile flooring throughout home.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
36139 CITRUS BOULEVARD
36139 Citrus Boulevard, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with screened in porch and access to Lake Eustis and the great chain of lakes. Furnished, with option to be unfurnished. Carport to keep your car out of the sun and rain.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
987 DAVID WALKER DRIVE
987 Old Hammock Road, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1057 sqft
***Fully furnished*** MOVE RIGHT IN!!! SHANTINIKETAN’S GOAL IS TO PROVIDE QUALITY LIFESTYLE AND HOMES FOR AGES 55+ AND OLDER. ! This Condo is Light & Bright with well equipped with tile floors, granite counters, washer, and dryer.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1541 GOLDEN PALM CIRCLE
1541 Golden Palm Circle, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1026 sqft
Turnkey 2bed/2bath in a great Tavares location. Tastefully furnished and ready to move in. Nice screened in back patio and open covered front porch. All utilities and lawn care included as well as the community pool.
Results within 5 miles of Eustis
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 6 at 02:15pm
5 Units Available
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
876 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Veranda apartment homes are terraced on hills overlooking the entry way of Mount Dora town.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Scottish Highlands
913 Sutherland Ct
913 Sutherland Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1548 sqft
55+ Scottish Highlands Home for Rent - Home is located in a 55+ community. Spacious 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Master bath features his and her sinks and two walk in closets. The house comes with washer and dryer and lawn care.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1555 N ORANGE STREET
1555 North Orange Street, Mount Dora, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1763 sqft
Under Construction. Welcome to this beautiful new home in the heart of Mount Dora. Perfectly placed on the corner lot, this home features an open concept with gorgeous laminate flooring, granite counter tops, and tile in the bathrooms.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
381 Banning Beach Road
381 Banning Beach Road, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1504 sqft
Completely renovated 3 bed, 2 bath - Completely renovated 3 bed, 2 bath with brand new kitchen. Located minutes from Downtown Tavares with views of Lake Eustis. Gas burning fireplace with washer and dryer included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2780882)
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
237 E 4TH AVENUE
237 East 4th Avenue, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
670 sqft
"The Ivy" is offered furnished and with an annual lease. Imagine living right in Downtown Mount Dora central to all the action. Walk to shopping, restaurants, parks and the marina.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
8282 EARLWOOD AVENUE
8282 Earlwood Avenue, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4763 sqft
Located on the Harris Chain of Lakes, this 5 bed, 4 bath, 4,763 htd. sqft lake home sits on a 1.7-acre lot with 175 feet of lake frontage, western exposure for nightly sunsets over Lake Carlton, and historic Downtown Mount Dora just a bike ride away.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
285 W OAK HILL ROAD
285 West Oak Hill Road, Lake County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2812 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home available for Rent or Rent with Option to Purchase - Home also available for traditional purchase. Move in ready home with private neighborhood dock on a 1/4 acre cul-de-sac lot.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
308 N TREMAIN STREET
308 North Tremain Street, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Available January 2021 for the Winter Season! Old Florida Island style home located in Mount Dora's Historic District! Completely renovated 3/2 home has the perfect location to walk to downtown shops, restaurants, events & waterfront. Nearly 1300 sq.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
101 N GRANDVIEW STREET
101 North Grandview Street, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
MOUNT DORA CONDO! This updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located in heart of downtown Mount Dora's Historic District.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
40703 LONG ISLAND DRIVE
40703 Long Island Drive, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
4 - 12 Month Lease Available - Make SUMMER MEMORIES on the LAKE! Lovely LAKEHOUSE in the small town of Umatilla, 6 MONTH LEASE ONLY. FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME WITH FLORIDA ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN AREA and tiled FLOORS.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
312 N TREMAIN STREET
312 N Tremain St, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
672 sqft
Available August, 2020 (downstairs), Upstairs available December 2020 & January 2021.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
501 W OLD US HIGHWAY 441
501 W Old US Highway 441, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1459 sqft
Beautiful Condo overlooking Lake Dora just minutes from Downtown Mount Dora. Condo has open concept with large bedrooms and 2 baths. is on second floor with awesome views. Elevator for your convenience, Large swimming pool and clubhouse.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
601 N MCDONALD STREET
601 Mcdonald Street, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1470 sqft
Spacious and renovated end unit in Villa Dora Condominium, which is a 55+ community. 3 bedroom split plan with wood flooring in Master Bedroom and main areas, carpet in other 2 bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Eustis
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
353 WEATHER WOOD COURT
353 Weather Wood Court, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2212 sqft
Freshly Painted This lovely home opens to a large foyer with a den on the right and a formal dining room on the Left. Four spacious Bedrooms, and two Bathrooms. Oversized family room and Large kitchen.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor Hills
39136 TREELINE DRIVE
39136 Treeline Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2259 sqft
Great home in an all age Gated community. The large open living area with tile floors and built-in bookcase greets you when you enter.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLMeadow Woods, FLInverness, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLBeverly Hills, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FL