Apartment List
/
FL
/
eustis
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

40 Apartments for rent in Eustis, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eustis apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1107 Rainbow Circle
1107 Rainbow Circle, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Available NOW! Quick move-in!Incredible location! Near Restaurants/Downtown Eustis and Beautiful Lake Eustis. Only 40mins from Universal and more. Brand New Tile Floors/Bathroom sink.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2712 GRAND ISLAND SHORES ROAD
2712 Grand Island Shores Road, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1328 sqft
Seasonal Rental, Furnished with access to Chain of Lakes from Eustis, Tavares and Mount Dora! Beautiful water view. Two bedrooms two baths with Enclosed summer porch, indoor laundry and bonus room/office.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1730 County Road 19A
1730 N County Road 19a, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1548 sqft
Eustis 3/3, will be available first week of August! Text Gloria at 352-559-6400 to make an appointment to view. The entire home just painted and everything is like new! First, security and $75.00 lease fee to move in. A 12-month lease required.
Results within 1 mile of Eustis

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
13116 LAUREL CREST COURT
13116 Laurel Crest Court, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1642 sqft
2017 Like New Home!!! Oversized rooms, laundry room right off kitchen, fenced back yard!! Don't miss this picture perfect home!!

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sylvan Shores
1211 PARK PLACE
1211 Park Place, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
475 sqft
Light and bright studio apartment with UTILITIES INCLUDED. Circular driveway parking, tile floors , full kitchen and tiled shower. Less than 2 miles to downtown and across the street from Lake Gertrude walking trail. No Pets, No Smokers.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Crest
1726 OVERLOOK DRIVE
1726 Overlook Drive, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1534 sqft
Lovely home remodeled in 2007. Modern, beautiful kitchen. Florida room that looks into a large fenced back yard. Third bedroom with double glass doors can be used as a den. Wood and tile flooring throughout home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
36139 CITRUS BOULEVARD
36139 Citrus Boulevard, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with screened in porch and access to Lake Eustis and the great chain of lakes. Furnished, with option to be unfurnished. Carport to keep your car out of the sun and rain.

1 of 18

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
1404 LONGVILLE CIRCLE
1404 Longville Circle, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1822 sqft
NEW TILE IN LIVING, DINING, KITCHEN!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a spacious floor plan. Nice kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and pantry that opens to the family room. Separate formal living and dining/family area.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
987 DAVID WALKER DRIVE
987 Old Hammock Road, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1057 sqft
***Fully furnished*** MOVE RIGHT IN!!! SHANTINIKETAN’S GOAL IS TO PROVIDE QUALITY LIFESTYLE AND HOMES FOR AGES 55+ AND OLDER. ! This Condo is Light & Bright with well equipped with tile floors, granite counters, washer, and dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1541 GOLDEN PALM CIRCLE
1541 Golden Palm Circle, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1026 sqft
Turnkey 2bed/2bath in a great Tavares location. Tastefully furnished and ready to move in. Nice screened in back patio and open covered front porch. All utilities and lawn care included as well as the community pool.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1200 SHERMAN AVENUE
1200 Sherman Avenue, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
742 sqft
Cute 2/1 bath home with detached garage and storage shed.
Results within 5 miles of Eustis
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 6 at 02:15pm
5 Units Available
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
876 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Veranda apartment homes are terraced on hills overlooking the entry way of Mount Dora town.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Scottish Highlands
913 Sutherland Ct
913 Sutherland Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1548 sqft
55+ Scottish Highlands Home for Rent - Home is located in a 55+ community. Spacious 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Master bath features his and her sinks and two walk in closets. The house comes with washer and dryer and lawn care.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Lakes of Mount Dora
3051 NEW HAVEN PLACE
3051 New Haven Place, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2201 sqft
This 55+ active-adult gated community has so much to offer. Canoeing, Swimming, Social Activities, Fitness Center, Gorgeous Club House and the list goes on... Beautiful St. Andrews model on natureview home site means no rear neighbors.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1555 N ORANGE STREET
1555 North Orange Street, Mount Dora, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1763 sqft
Under Construction. Welcome to this beautiful new home in the heart of Mount Dora. Perfectly placed on the corner lot, this home features an open concept with gorgeous laminate flooring, granite counter tops, and tile in the bathrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3920 Michigan Ave
3920 Michigan Avenue, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1053 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 1 car garage Single Family Home located in a nice Neighborhood. *Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
237 E 4TH AVENUE
237 East 4th Avenue, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
670 sqft
"The Ivy" is offered furnished and with an annual lease. Imagine living right in Downtown Mount Dora central to all the action. Walk to shopping, restaurants, parks and the marina.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club of Mount Dora
3005 ANDOVER COURT
3005 Andover Court, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1049 sqft
Mount Dora Country Club! This great home is located on a small cul de sac street in the sought after Country Club of Mount Dora! Open floor plan is light and bright with vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, laminate wood flooring and tile throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
581 Antigua Avenue
581 Antigua Avenue, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1742 sqft
A 3/2 with a bonus room. Just like new! The Groves At Baytree! This community is surrounded by rolling hills, the beautiful BayTree golf course, and magnificent Lake Harris.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Pincrest Rd
205 Pinecrest Road, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1400 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath close to Downtown Mt Dora - Lawn Care Included Minutes from Downtown Mount Dora 3 bedrooms 2 full bath Living room Formal dining room Screened back porch Covered car port Fresh paint and carpet Available now Credit score of 600+

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
33848 Emerald Pond Loop
33848 Emerald Pond Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1804 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Great Location off Radio Rd. This home has it all 10ft ceilings, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, Energy Efficient Windows. This home is a must see will not last long. *City of Leesburg Utilities.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
308 N TREMAIN STREET
308 North Tremain Street, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Available January 2021 for the Winter Season! Old Florida Island style home located in Mount Dora's Historic District! Completely renovated 3/2 home has the perfect location to walk to downtown shops, restaurants, events & waterfront. Nearly 1300 sq.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
101 N GRANDVIEW STREET
101 North Grandview Street, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
MOUNT DORA CONDO! This updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located in heart of downtown Mount Dora's Historic District.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
312 N TREMAIN STREET
312 N Tremain St, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
672 sqft
Available August, 2020 (downstairs), Upstairs available December 2020 & January 2021.
City Guide for Eustis, FL

Several famous athletes call Eustis home, including baseball player Rod Brewer, football player Anthony Fieldings, and basketball player Kenny Green.

Eustis is a city in Lake County, Florida with a population of 15,100 people. It was founded in 1883 when an explorer started luring people into settling along Lake Eustis’ eastern shoreline. It turned out to be the perfect spot to develop land – beautiful views, a gorgeous nature setting and warm weather all year round made it a bastion for tourists. Today it’s a super-friendly place that occupies on 11.4 square miles of land – well-maintained miles, to boot! It’s a great place for families or young entrepreneurs looking to set up shop somewhere pretty and affordable. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Eustis, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eustis apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Eustis 2 BedroomsEustis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEustis 3 BedroomsEustis Apartments with Balcony
Eustis Apartments with GarageEustis Apartments with ParkingEustis Apartments with PoolEustis Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Eustis Cheap PlacesEustis Dog Friendly ApartmentsEustis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLMeadow Woods, FLInverness, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLBeverly Hills, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FL
De Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach