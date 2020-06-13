27 Apartments for rent in Eustis, FL with garage
Several famous athletes call Eustis home, including baseball player Rod Brewer, football player Anthony Fieldings, and basketball player Kenny Green.
Eustis is a city in Lake County, Florida with a population of 15,100 people. It was founded in 1883 when an explorer started luring people into settling along Lake Eustis’ eastern shoreline. It turned out to be the perfect spot to develop land – beautiful views, a gorgeous nature setting and warm weather all year round made it a bastion for tourists. Today it’s a super-friendly place that occupies on 11.4 square miles of land – well-maintained miles, to boot! It’s a great place for families or young entrepreneurs looking to set up shop somewhere pretty and affordable. See more
Eustis apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.