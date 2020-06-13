33 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Eustis, FL

Several famous athletes call Eustis home, including baseball player Rod Brewer, football player Anthony Fieldings, and basketball player Kenny Green.

Eustis is a city in Lake County, Florida with a population of 15,100 people. It was founded in 1883 when an explorer started luring people into settling along Lake Eustis' eastern shoreline. It turned out to be the perfect spot to develop land – beautiful views, a gorgeous nature setting and warm weather all year round made it a bastion for tourists. Today it's a super-friendly place that occupies on 11.4 square miles of land – well-maintained miles, to boot! It's a great place for families or young entrepreneurs looking to set up shop somewhere pretty and affordable.