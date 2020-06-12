/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:43 AM
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eustis, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
317 RYANS RIDGE AVENUE
317 Ryans Ridge Avenue, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1092 sqft
Beautiful home in a small subdivision centrally located off of Bay St/Hwy 19 in Eustis. Spacious living/dining room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, pantry, breakfast nook and laundry room with washer and dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
835 STARBIRD STREET
835 Starbird Street, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1269 sqft
NO HOA AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! This adorable home features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen and living room.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2712 GRAND ISLAND SHORES ROAD
2712 Grand Island Shores Road, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1328 sqft
Seasonal Rental, Furnished with access to Chain of Lakes from Eustis, Tavares and Mount Dora! Beautiful water view. Two bedrooms two baths with Enclosed summer porch, indoor laundry and bonus room/office.
Results within 1 mile of Eustis
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
36139 CITRUS BOULEVARD
36139 Citrus Boulevard, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with screened in porch and access to Lake Eustis and the great chain of lakes. Furnished, with option to be unfurnished. Carport to keep your car out of the sun and rain.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
987 DAVID WALKER DRIVE
987 Old Hammock Road, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1057 sqft
***Fully furnished*** MOVE RIGHT IN!!! SHANTINIKETAN’S GOAL IS TO PROVIDE QUALITY LIFESTYLE AND HOMES FOR AGES 55+ AND OLDER. ! This Condo is Light & Bright with well equipped with tile floors, granite counters, washer, and dryer.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1541 GOLDEN PALM CIRCLE
1541 Golden Palm Circle, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1026 sqft
Turnkey 2bed/2bath in a great Tavares location. Tastefully furnished and ready to move in. Nice screened in back patio and open covered front porch. All utilities and lawn care included as well as the community pool.
Results within 5 miles of Eustis
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 8 at 02:14pm
4 Units Available
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
876 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Veranda apartment homes are terraced on hills overlooking the entry way of Mount Dora town.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
720 N. Sinclair Ave
720 North Sinclair Avenue, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
Awesome 2/1 apartment in Tavares - Features: All Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Tile, Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller-Owner Approval Needed Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller- NO AGGRESSIVE
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scottish Highlands
1 Unit Available
913 Sutherland Ct
913 Sutherland Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1548 sqft
55+ Scottish Highlands Home for Rent - Home is located in a 55+ community. Spacious 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Master bath features his and her sinks and two walk in closets. The house comes with washer and dryer and lawn care.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
40703 LONG ISLAND DRIVE
40703 Long Island Drive, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1200 sqft
"Available for June thru November for 6 month lease" Make SUMMER MEMORIES on the LAKE! Lovely LAKEHOUSE in the small town of Umatilla, 6 MONTH LEASE ONLY. FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME WITH FLORIDA ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN AREA and tiled FLOORS.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7306 EARLWOOD AVENUE
7306 Earlwood Avenue, Tangerine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
762 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live in one of Mount Dora's oldest buildings! Old fashioned charm is met with modern updates in this unique apartment.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
501 W OLD US HIGHWAY 441
501 W Old US Highway 441, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1459 sqft
Beautiful Condo overlooking Lake Dora just minutes from Downtown Mount Dora. Condo has open concept with large bedrooms and 2 baths. is on second floor with awesome views. Elevator for your convenience, Large swimming pool and clubhouse.
Results within 10 miles of Eustis
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 05:54pm
Silver Lake Estates
2 Units Available
Blueberry Hill Apartments
33230 Ryan Dr, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$955
Blueberry Hill apartments are nestled into a suburban setting within minutes of the Lake Square Mall, Lake Sumter Community College, and Comcast. Blueberry Hill is only a few miles from beautiful downtown Leesburg and the Regional Medical Center.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Las Colinas
1 Unit Available
9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C
9300 Avenida San Pablo, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2160 sqft
We offer luxury condo properties in the Mission Carmel communities at the Mission Inn Golf and Tennis Resort located in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1325 Shady Terrace - 1
1325 Shady Terrace, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
832 sqft
Nice 2 beds 1 bath with a car garage. Vinyl and tile floors throughout. Small pet under 20 lbs okay with a pet fee.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLMeadow Woods, FLInverness, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLBeverly Hills, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FL