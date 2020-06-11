All apartments in East Lake
4700 ILEX COURT
4700 ILEX COURT

4700 Ilex Court · No Longer Available
Location

4700 Ilex Court, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
ice maker
microwave
range
Awesome 4/3 plus an office/den/ could be 5th bedroom but no closet. Enjoy the peace and quiet by the pool that looks out over a conservation wooded area. Double split plan allow for flexibility in use of bedrooms. Amazing neighborhood and home is very near Lansbrook Park. Great schools! Pool and lawn service included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 ILEX COURT have any available units?
4700 ILEX COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4700 ILEX COURT have?
Some of 4700 ILEX COURT's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 ILEX COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4700 ILEX COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 ILEX COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4700 ILEX COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 4700 ILEX COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4700 ILEX COURT offers parking.
Does 4700 ILEX COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4700 ILEX COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 ILEX COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4700 ILEX COURT has a pool.
Does 4700 ILEX COURT have accessible units?
No, 4700 ILEX COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 ILEX COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4700 ILEX COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4700 ILEX COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4700 ILEX COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
