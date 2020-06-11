4700 ILEX COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Awesome 4/3 plus an office/den/ could be 5th bedroom but no closet. Enjoy the peace and quiet by the pool that looks out over a conservation wooded area. Double split plan allow for flexibility in use of bedrooms. Amazing neighborhood and home is very near Lansbrook Park. Great schools! Pool and lawn service included in the rent.