All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 3633 KINGS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
3633 KINGS ROAD
Last updated November 22 2019 at 9:56 AM

3633 KINGS ROAD

3633 Kings Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3633 Kings Rd, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fabulous 2br ground floor end unit villa with attached one car GARAGE nestled towards rear of subdivision. Among the many features include brand new roof (2018) vaulted ceilings, screened lanai, open floor plan, newer tile, newer dishwasher (2017), exterior painted (2019), etc. A clubhouse featuring a business center, conference room, fitness, game room leads out to a heated pool/spa. Units were built 2002 and this is now a gated community! Great neighborhood, close to everything. Walk to Pinellas Trail, John Chesnut Park, YMCA, Starbucks, Publix!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3633 KINGS ROAD have any available units?
3633 KINGS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3633 KINGS ROAD have?
Some of 3633 KINGS ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3633 KINGS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3633 KINGS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633 KINGS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3633 KINGS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 3633 KINGS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3633 KINGS ROAD offers parking.
Does 3633 KINGS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3633 KINGS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633 KINGS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3633 KINGS ROAD has a pool.
Does 3633 KINGS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3633 KINGS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3633 KINGS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3633 KINGS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3633 KINGS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3633 KINGS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg