3633 KINGS ROAD

Fabulous 2br ground floor end unit villa with attached one car GARAGE nestled towards rear of subdivision. Among the many features include brand new roof (2018) vaulted ceilings, screened lanai, open floor plan, newer tile, newer dishwasher (2017), exterior painted (2019), etc. A clubhouse featuring a business center, conference room, fitness, game room leads out to a heated pool/spa. Units were built 2002 and this is now a gated community! Great neighborhood, close to everything. Walk to Pinellas Trail, John Chesnut Park, YMCA, Starbucks, Publix!!