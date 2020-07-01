All apartments in Dunedin
1614 NANTUCKET COURT
1614 NANTUCKET COURT

1614 Nantucket Court · No Longer Available
Location

1614 Nantucket Court, Dunedin, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Upgraded 1/1 second floor condominium with new vinyl wood flooring and carpeting, new countertops, bath vanity, countertops and recessed LED lighting. Unit features vaulted ceilings, eat in kitchen, wood burning fireplace, screened lanai, full size washer and dryer and convenient assigned parking. Pet friendly complex (<40lbs). Community has refreshing pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, indoor racquetball, tennis court and community clubhouse. Convenient location within 2 miles of Pinellas Trail, sandy beaches, Honeymoon Island State Park, Dunedin boutiques, restaurants, microbreweries and (2) international airports within 20 minutes. No flood / non evacuation zone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 NANTUCKET COURT have any available units?
1614 NANTUCKET COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1614 NANTUCKET COURT have?
Some of 1614 NANTUCKET COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 NANTUCKET COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1614 NANTUCKET COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 NANTUCKET COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 NANTUCKET COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1614 NANTUCKET COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1614 NANTUCKET COURT offers parking.
Does 1614 NANTUCKET COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1614 NANTUCKET COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 NANTUCKET COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1614 NANTUCKET COURT has a pool.
Does 1614 NANTUCKET COURT have accessible units?
No, 1614 NANTUCKET COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 NANTUCKET COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 NANTUCKET COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 NANTUCKET COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 NANTUCKET COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

