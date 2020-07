Amenities

8100 Geneva Court Apt #132, Doral, FL 33166 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/17/2020. Pets: allowed. VERY SPACIOUS 1 BED /1 BATH AT LAS VISTAS AT DORAL. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT UNIT. STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES AND A/C. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT. UNIT IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. FULLY REMODELED. COMMUNITY HAS POOL, FITNESS CENTER, TENNIS COURT, AND 24 HOURS SECURITY. LOCATED CLOSE TO CONVENIENT STORES, MAIN HIGHWAYS, NEXT TO DOWNTOWN DORAL, SCHOOLS, AND MUCH MORE! [ Published 20-Jul-20 / ID 3628883 ]