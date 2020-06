Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool internet access tennis court

Lake View , first floor corner unit. Close to Best Doral Schools. Ideally located with easy access to mayor highways.

Tile flooring , and carpet in bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances. Internet included in the rent. Great Club House with lots of ammenities, including Tennis courts, Pool , Jacuzzi, Gym, party room and more. Available July 1 2020.It will not last long..