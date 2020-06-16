All apartments in Doral
10305 NW 63rd Ter
Last updated May 11 2020 at 12:35 PM

10305 NW 63rd Ter

10305 Northwest 63rd Terrace · (954) 440-9871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10305 Northwest 63rd Terrace, Doral, FL 33178
Land Mark at Boral

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
key fob access
new construction
tennis court
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY!!! **PAY JUST TWO MONTHS TO MOVE IN** CURRENTLY VACANT and EASY TO SEE- Enjoy the South Florida lifestyle in this luxurious Landmark at Doral newer 3-bedroom 2 bath condo. The unit is conveniently located on the first floor. Brand new carpet in all bedrooms. Modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, under-counter wine cooler, shiny porcelain tiles, keyless entry, walk-in closets, hurricane-proof windows, and doors. Landmark offers the best resort-style amenities in the area. They include a sparkling pool and spa, kids water park, barbecue gazebo, tennis courts, sky view terrace, cardio center, and conference rooms. Walking distance to the Academy of Math and Science.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10305 NW 63rd Ter have any available units?
10305 NW 63rd Ter has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10305 NW 63rd Ter have?
Some of 10305 NW 63rd Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10305 NW 63rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
10305 NW 63rd Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10305 NW 63rd Ter pet-friendly?
No, 10305 NW 63rd Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 10305 NW 63rd Ter offer parking?
No, 10305 NW 63rd Ter does not offer parking.
Does 10305 NW 63rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10305 NW 63rd Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10305 NW 63rd Ter have a pool?
Yes, 10305 NW 63rd Ter has a pool.
Does 10305 NW 63rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 10305 NW 63rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 10305 NW 63rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10305 NW 63rd Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 10305 NW 63rd Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 10305 NW 63rd Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
