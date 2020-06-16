10305 NW 63rd Ter

Amenities

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY!!! **PAY JUST TWO MONTHS TO MOVE IN** CURRENTLY VACANT and EASY TO SEE- Enjoy the South Florida lifestyle in this luxurious Landmark at Doral newer 3-bedroom 2 bath condo. The unit is conveniently located on the first floor. Brand new carpet in all bedrooms. Modern kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, under-counter wine cooler, shiny porcelain tiles, keyless entry, walk-in closets, hurricane-proof windows, and doors. Landmark offers the best resort-style amenities in the area. They include a sparkling pool and spa, kids water park, barbecue gazebo, tennis courts, sky view terrace, cardio center, and conference rooms. Walking distance to the Academy of Math and Science.