All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Find more places like 482 NE 8th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deerfield Beach, FL
/
482 NE 8th Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

482 NE 8th Ave

482 Northeast 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deerfield Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

482 Northeast 8th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Great house, great location! Almost 2500sqft of living area, tastefully decorated, fully equipped and furnished with all home essentials: linens, towels, dishware etc. King size, queen size bed and over sized bunk bed in bedrooms, bonus room with private entrance can be easily converted into 4th bedroom (queen size bed to be brought by landlord). House also features large family/entertainment room with brand new 65" smart TV, pool table and a huge sofa bed. Brand new roof, all doors and windows impact rated, fenced backyard, wood deck, pool, covered patio, propane BBQ grill, ADT security system included. Located at a private and quiet neighborhood, 2 miles from Mizner Park and a mile from the beach, a few blocks from 2 marinas, this house has it all!
Rates vary based on length of lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 482 NE 8th Ave have any available units?
482 NE 8th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deerfield Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 482 NE 8th Ave have?
Some of 482 NE 8th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 482 NE 8th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
482 NE 8th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 482 NE 8th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 482 NE 8th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 482 NE 8th Ave offer parking?
No, 482 NE 8th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 482 NE 8th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 482 NE 8th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 482 NE 8th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 482 NE 8th Ave has a pool.
Does 482 NE 8th Ave have accessible units?
No, 482 NE 8th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 482 NE 8th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 482 NE 8th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Similar Pages

Deerfield Beach 1 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 Bedrooms
Deerfield Beach Apartments with PoolDeerfield Beach Pet Friendly Places
Deerfield Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL
Jupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Deer CreekLakeview
Fairlawn

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Everglades University