482 NE 8th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool pool table clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool pool table bbq/grill

Great house, great location! Almost 2500sqft of living area, tastefully decorated, fully equipped and furnished with all home essentials: linens, towels, dishware etc. King size, queen size bed and over sized bunk bed in bedrooms, bonus room with private entrance can be easily converted into 4th bedroom (queen size bed to be brought by landlord). House also features large family/entertainment room with brand new 65" smart TV, pool table and a huge sofa bed. Brand new roof, all doors and windows impact rated, fenced backyard, wood deck, pool, covered patio, propane BBQ grill, ADT security system included. Located at a private and quiet neighborhood, 2 miles from Mizner Park and a mile from the beach, a few blocks from 2 marinas, this house has it all!

Rates vary based on length of lease.