4010 Northwest 3rd Way, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 - 3 BR 1.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Carlos Montenegro, Saabana Realty, (754) 214-1252. Available from: 06/01/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful Single Family Home, 3 bedrooms 1 and a half baths, one of the bedrooms is a converted car port, has no closet could also be used as den. Updated Kitchen, new floors, blackout curtains, 2 parking spots, tropical backyard with a beautiful pool. Close to highways and beaches. Pool and lawn maintenance included in rental payment. Shed access. NO HOA! [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3570021 ]