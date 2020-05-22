All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Location

4010 Northwest 3rd Way, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
4010 Northwest 3rd Way, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 - 3 BR 1.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Carlos Montenegro, Saabana Realty, (754) 214-1252. Available from: 06/01/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful Single Family Home, 3 bedrooms 1 and a half baths, one of the bedrooms is a converted car port, has no closet could also be used as den. Updated Kitchen, new floors, blackout curtains, 2 parking spots, tropical backyard with a beautiful pool. Close to highways and beaches. Pool and lawn maintenance included in rental payment. Shed access. NO HOA! [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3570021 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Northwest 3rd Way have any available units?
4010 Northwest 3rd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deerfield Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
Is 4010 Northwest 3rd Way currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Northwest 3rd Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Northwest 3rd Way pet-friendly?
No, 4010 Northwest 3rd Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 4010 Northwest 3rd Way offer parking?
Yes, 4010 Northwest 3rd Way does offer parking.
Does 4010 Northwest 3rd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4010 Northwest 3rd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Northwest 3rd Way have a pool?
Yes, 4010 Northwest 3rd Way has a pool.
Does 4010 Northwest 3rd Way have accessible units?
No, 4010 Northwest 3rd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Northwest 3rd Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4010 Northwest 3rd Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4010 Northwest 3rd Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4010 Northwest 3rd Way does not have units with air conditioning.
