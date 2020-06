4005 Swansea A

Amenities

GREAT LOCATION WITH A 4TH FLOOR VIEW!! THIS 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH IS WALKING DISTANCE TO THE PLAZA, POOL AND TENNIS COURTS!! BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED WITH CERAMIC TILE THROUGH OUT!! THE ENCLOSED PORCH IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO ENJOY A CUP OF COFFEE AND WATCH THE SUNRISE IN THE MORNING!! THIS IS A GATED COMMUNITY WITH FREE TRANSPORTATION INSIDE AND OUT!! ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE FEATURING CLASSES, CLUBS, FREE MOVIES, BROADWAY SHOWS & STATE OF THE ART GYM! JUST 10 MINUTES TO THE OCEAN! CLOSE TO FABULOUS SHOPPING, MAJOR HWYS AND GREAT RESTAURANTS! ASSOC. CLAIMS 55+