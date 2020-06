Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Brand New 3 Bedroom Townhome in east Deerfield Beach. This home was built in 2017. It features white kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The first floor has dark brown wood looking tile throughout. The 2nd floor features your 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a Laundry Closet. The oversized Master offers plenty of storage with a walk in closet and a separate closet. All upstairs has carpet. This property is only 10 min to the beach, 10 min to Mizner Park and 5 min to I-95. It is a great location.