340 Durham J

CORNER CONDO IN A OVER 55 COMMUNITY..FULLY FURNISHED, (MAY CONSIDER REMOVING THE FURNISHINGS) CLEAN HOME IN THE DESIRABLE DURHAM AREA OF CENTURY VILLAGE. LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT AND CENTRAL A/C. THE POOL IS A STONES THROW AWAY! LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR WITH A LIFT IN THE BUILDING. CENTURY VILLAGE IS AN ACTIVE COMMUNITY WITH A 1500 SEAT THEATER, INDOOR POOL AND OUTDOOR POOLS, GAME ROOMS, TENNIS, A VARIETY OF CLASSES, FITNESS CENTER, COURTESY SHUTTLE AND SO MUCH MORE!!! DEERFIELD BEACH IS ONLY 3.5 MILES AWAY! BOARD REQUIRES A 700 PLUS CREDIT SCORE NO EXCEPTIONS...