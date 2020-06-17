All apartments in Deerfield Beach
333 Northeast 19th Avenue
333 Northeast 19th Avenue

333 Northeast 19th Avenue · (561) 208-1382
Location

333 Northeast 19th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
333 Northeast 19th Avenue Apt #104, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marshall Sklar, Florida’s Best Realty Svcs, (561) 208-1382. Available from: 06/17/2020. No pets allowed. Sleep ON the water in this first floor direct intercoastal 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. With no light or noise pollution, this is truly the Jewel of Deerfield Beach. Currently 6 units are occupied in the building during off season. Your view is nothing but mangroves and water. Fish from your patio, sip your coffee and watch the birds play in the morning or hear the fish jumping on the flat calm waterway at night. You can't beat this one. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3591833 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Northeast 19th Avenue have any available units?
333 Northeast 19th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deerfield Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
Is 333 Northeast 19th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
333 Northeast 19th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Northeast 19th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 333 Northeast 19th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 333 Northeast 19th Avenue offer parking?
No, 333 Northeast 19th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 333 Northeast 19th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Northeast 19th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Northeast 19th Avenue have a pool?
No, 333 Northeast 19th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 333 Northeast 19th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 333 Northeast 19th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Northeast 19th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Northeast 19th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Northeast 19th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Northeast 19th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
