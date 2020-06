Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in prestigious Deer Creek golf course community. Home features spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets for storage, tile throughout home. Both bedrooms on 2nd floor and each have a private bathroom. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Relax on the private patio and enjoy the view. Community has beautiful pool area & hot tub. Home is located close to shopping and restaurants, and only 3 miles from beach!