261 Deer Creek Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool pool table some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool pool table internet access

This is your Summer Home! Come enjoy this totally renovated beautifully furnished off season Rental. This first floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo is located in Deercreek a quiet and private community. Beautiful Deercreek Golf Course is less than 5 mins away and is open to the public. Close to shopping and dining! Washer & Dryer in unit. Enjoy the huge heated pool, walking trail, billiards and ping pong just steps away. Large Master Closet! Large Patio and just about 4miles to beautiful Deerfield Beach!

Basic cable, Internet, water and Electric included.