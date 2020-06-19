All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:42 PM

261 Deer Creek Blvd

261 Deer Creek Boulevard · (954) 547-5155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

261 Deer Creek Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Deer Creek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1202 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
internet access
This is your Summer Home! Come enjoy this totally renovated beautifully furnished off season Rental. This first floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo is located in Deercreek a quiet and private community. Beautiful Deercreek Golf Course is less than 5 mins away and is open to the public. Close to shopping and dining! Washer & Dryer in unit. Enjoy the huge heated pool, walking trail, billiards and ping pong just steps away. Large Master Closet! Large Patio and just about 4miles to beautiful Deerfield Beach!
Basic cable, Internet, water and Electric included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Deer Creek Blvd have any available units?
261 Deer Creek Blvd has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 261 Deer Creek Blvd have?
Some of 261 Deer Creek Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Deer Creek Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
261 Deer Creek Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Deer Creek Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 261 Deer Creek Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 261 Deer Creek Blvd offer parking?
No, 261 Deer Creek Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 261 Deer Creek Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 261 Deer Creek Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Deer Creek Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 261 Deer Creek Blvd has a pool.
Does 261 Deer Creek Blvd have accessible units?
No, 261 Deer Creek Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Deer Creek Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Deer Creek Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
