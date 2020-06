Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Amazing 2/2 first floor condo. Covered parking at your doorstep. Community pool just outside you your screened in porch. Well appointed and comfortable. The perfect spot to spend your winter days away from the snow. Close to restaurants, shopping, beaches, major highways and airports.