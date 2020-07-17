All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Location

2152 Cambridge G, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
West Deerfield Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2152 · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
TRANQUIL WATER AND WILDLIFE VIEW ACROSS FROM CLUBHOUSE IN DESIRABLE CAMBRIDGE G! 1/1.5, with modern furnishings, upgrades and flooring. Galley, white kitchen boasts double sinks, dishwasher and lots of storage. Upgraded vanities and fixtures in both bathrooms, stall shower with glass doors in master bathroom. 2 flat screen tvs, extra closet in master bedroom, modern windows in enclosed patio with green garden, water and wildlife views! Building boasts common area patio on west side of building with ample seating and bbq!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2152 Cambridge G have any available units?
2152 Cambridge G has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2152 Cambridge G have?
Some of 2152 Cambridge G's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2152 Cambridge G currently offering any rent specials?
2152 Cambridge G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2152 Cambridge G pet-friendly?
No, 2152 Cambridge G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 2152 Cambridge G offer parking?
No, 2152 Cambridge G does not offer parking.
Does 2152 Cambridge G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2152 Cambridge G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2152 Cambridge G have a pool?
No, 2152 Cambridge G does not have a pool.
Does 2152 Cambridge G have accessible units?
No, 2152 Cambridge G does not have accessible units.
Does 2152 Cambridge G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2152 Cambridge G has units with dishwashers.
