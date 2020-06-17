1984 NE 4th St

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly pool bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access

Move in immediately! Short term rental (1 month of season left!) Pet friendly. No lengthy approvals, beautiful units. Nestled 1 block from Deerfield Beach, this Key West style oasis has everything you need. Utilities and wifi included. Also available off season at lower rates. Studios, 1 and 2BR units available starting April 1. Call for prices and availability. Units are super clean, white quartz counters, white cabinets and tile floors. 55" TV's, leather couches. Outdoor tiki hut and pool, barbecue, and laundry facilities, lush landscaping, and anything you need. All included.