All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Find more places like 1984 NE 4th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deerfield Beach, FL
/
1984 NE 4th St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

1984 NE 4th St

1984 Northeast 4th Street · (954) 684-8873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Deerfield Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1984 Northeast 4th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Ocean Vue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2528 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Move in immediately! Short term rental (1 month of season left!) Pet friendly. No lengthy approvals, beautiful units. Nestled 1 block from Deerfield Beach, this Key West style oasis has everything you need. Utilities and wifi included. Also available off season at lower rates. Studios, 1 and 2BR units available starting April 1. Call for prices and availability. Units are super clean, white quartz counters, white cabinets and tile floors. 55" TV's, leather couches. Outdoor tiki hut and pool, barbecue, and laundry facilities, lush landscaping, and anything you need. All included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1984 NE 4th St have any available units?
1984 NE 4th St has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1984 NE 4th St have?
Some of 1984 NE 4th St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1984 NE 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
1984 NE 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1984 NE 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1984 NE 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 1984 NE 4th St offer parking?
No, 1984 NE 4th St does not offer parking.
Does 1984 NE 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1984 NE 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1984 NE 4th St have a pool?
Yes, 1984 NE 4th St has a pool.
Does 1984 NE 4th St have accessible units?
No, 1984 NE 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1984 NE 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1984 NE 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1984 NE 4th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Similar Pages

Deerfield Beach 1 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 Bedrooms
Deerfield Beach Apartments with PoolDeerfield Beach Pet Friendly Places
Deerfield Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL
Jupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Deer CreekLakeview
Fairlawn

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity