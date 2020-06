Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Nice large one bedroom renovated condo in a resort like setting, one block from Deerfield Beach. Beautiful pool and covered outdoor entertaining area. Washer and Dryer at the property. No Pets Allowed. Water and basic cable included. One tandem parking spot included. 1st and two security deposits to move in. See broker remarks.